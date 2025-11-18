City of Lawrence Provides Updated Information on Emergency Winter Shelter for 2025–2026 Season

As winter approaches, the City of Lawrence is sharing updated information to help community members understand how to access emergency inclement-weather sheltering for the 2025–2026 season. All winter shelter operations will be provided through the Lawrence Community Shelter (LCS), ensuring centralized services, consistent staffing, and a safe environment for all guests.

No churches or community sites will open for walk-in emergency shelter this winter. In recent years, congregations helped operate overflow shelters; that model is no longer in place. All emergency winter sheltering is centralized at LCS for safety and service coordination.

Visit lawrenceks.gov/safe-shelter to stay up to date on the status of the Emergency Winter Shelter plan.

How to Access Emergency Winter Shelter

All individuals seeking shelter during inclement weather must check in through the Lawrence Community Shelter, located at:

Lawrence Community Shelter

3655 East 25th Street, Lawrence, KS

Phone: (785) 832-8864

Email: lcshrt@lawrenceshelter.org

Transportation to Lawrence Community Shelter

Lawrence Transit continues to offer free transportation for all riders. Riders can take Route 1 or Route 5 for access to LCS.

Fixed-Route & Paratransit Buses:

Monday–Saturday, 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

On-Demand Service (Sunday Only):

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Transit services operate as long as road conditions remain safe.

Winter Shelter Capacity

For the 2025–2026 season, LCS can safely accommodate up to 223 individuals per night, including:

125 emergency shelter beds at the main shelter

48 low-barrier emergency beds at the Pallet 24 site

50 beds at The Village

Individuals who stay overnight at the Lawrence Community Shelter may also remain on-site during the day when no other safe indoor option is available or when weather conditions remain dangerous. During inclement-weather operations, meals are provided to guests, and pets are welcome, though a kennel or muzzle may be required depending on placement within the shelter. Individuals may also enter while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, provided they do not pose a danger to themselves or others. All guests are expected to follow shelter rules and behavioral guidelines to help maintain a safe and supportive environment for everyone.

If You Know Someone Who Needs Help

Contact the Lawrence Community Shelter directly:

Volunteering & Donations

Residents interested in volunteering, donating supplies, or supporting shelter operations can email Lawrence Community Shelter at: lcshrt@lawrenceshelter.org.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

