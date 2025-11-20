Nathan Good Architects Ushers in a New Era, Evolves into Studio Good Architects

Forrest Good

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathan Good Architects is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary with a significant announcement: the firm is evolving into Studio Good Architects. The iconic architectural firm is moving into a new chapter of expansion under the leadership of Forrest Good, who now owns and leads the prestigious practice his father, Nathan Good, founded two decades ago.

Studio Good Architects reflects a natural evolution of the practice, expanding to meet the needs of a growing group of national clients while nurturing the next generation of design talent. Forrest explains, ”My father taught me that great architecture emerges from listening to clients, to sites, to communities. As I carry forward his legacy, we're building on the foundation he established while bringing fresh perspectives to sustainable design. We're building on two decades of listening closely to our clients, now with an expanded team bringing diverse perspectives to each project. Our commitment remains unchanged: translating your vision into architecture through sustainable, considered design that responds authentically to place."

Nathan, who established the firm in 2005 and built its reputation for exceptional design over 20 years, is transitioning out of the business as Forrest assumes full ownership. Nathan said “Working alongside Forrest these past ten years has been one of the great privileges of my career. Watching him grow into the accomplished architect and creative director he is today has filled me with immense pride. He's brought fresh vision to our work while honoring the principles upon which we've built this practice. This transition feels less like an ending and more like the most natural next chapter."

Guided by a philosophy of designing with the environment rather than against it, Studio Good’s portfolio spans coastal homes, desert retreats, vineyard estates, and distinctive commercial projects. Each design honors the character of the locale, using authentic materials, natural light, and thoughtful details to create spaces that endure and inspire. Drawing inspiration from their roots in the Pacific Northwest, their work extends nationwide. From Oregon’s rugged terrain to Hawaii’s tropical shores, the studio’s work highlights the unique beauty of each place while remaining deeply connected to the lives of the people who inhabit them.

Studio Good Architects values excellence and every project is approached with meticulous attention to detail, from precise drawings and natural materials to the creation of spaces that frame life’s experiences meaningfully. The studio honors its heritage of warm, inclusive client relationships, and its work is defined by uncompromising standards that ensure every design is functional, thoughtful, authentic, and deeply connected to the people who inhabit them.

Studio Good Architects, formerly known as Nathan Good Architects, creates thoughtfully designed spaces that balance beauty, functionality, and lasting quality with a distinct Pacific Northwest sensibility. The iconic practice boasts an unparalleled portfolio of notable properties from award-winning wineries to character-filled hotels, high-performance commercial spaces to unique restored historical homes. Standout projects include the Live Edge Residence, Skyline Residence, and the Fairsing Tasting Room and Residence.

