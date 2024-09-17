Gnoce Collaborates with the British Library to Bring Enchanting Children’s Literature to Life

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz Collective

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courage, friendship, kindness—these timeless values from classic children’s literature now come to life with Gnoce's enchanting collaboration with the British Library. Bringing the magic of these beloved stories into everyday life, Gnoce adds a touch of fantasy to the ordinary. The treasure trove of charms and pendants is designed to inspire wearers to chase their dreams and happiness with the same courage and hope found in children’s literature.

The customized fashion jewelry brand, Gnoce, proudly introduces nine collaborative series with the British Library, each designed based on the library's collections related to natural history and children's literature. These series include Splendor Solis, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, The Temple of Flora, The Birds of America, Puss in Boots, The Little Mermaid, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and beloved classics like Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Cinderella. Collaborating with the British Library, the national library of the UK and one of the largest in the world, Gnoce adds a distinguished and enriching dimension to its product portfolio. With a collection of over 170 million items and continually growing, the British Library represents a pinnacle of cultural and historical preservation.

Alice’s adventurous spirit, bravery in the face of the unknown, and journey of self-discovery profoundly moved Gnoce's designers. Drawing inspiration from Sir John Tenniel’s illustration, The Nursery "Alice", they have crafted pendants and charms that bring to life Alice’s encounters in the rabbit hole—from the Mad Hatter’s tea party to the Cheshire Cat’s mysterious smile—using vibrant colors and 925 Sterling Silver. These exquisite pieces encourage wearers to draw strength from Alice's story, facing life’s challenges as part of their adventure.

The universally beloved tale of Cinderella, embodying qualities of kindness, courage, and optimism, is infused into Gnoce's Cinderella collection of charms and pendants. Inspired by the illustrative interpretations of classic Cinderella story by Harry Clarke, Walter Crane, and Arthur Rackham, our designers have vividly recreated essential elements of the story using Aquamarine Blue stones and 925 Sterling Silver, capturing the magic of the pumpkin carriage, the clock striking midnight, and the iconic glass slipper. By wearing these beautiful charms and pendants, Gnoce aims to convey to their customers that, no matter how challenging the times, holding onto their dreams and kindness will bring the world's beauty and gentleness forward.

At Gnoce, we believe that while reality may often be less enchanting than children’s literature, filled with various challenges and setbacks, love and hope can help people write their own story in real life. This belief is the driving force behind the creation of these collections. Discover more charms, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and more that bring joy and hope to life at www.gnoce.com.

About the British Library

We are the national library of the UK and we are here for everyone. Our shelves hold over 170 million items – a living collection that gets bigger every day. Although our roots extend back centuries, we aim to collect everything published in the UK today, tomorrow and far into the future. Our trusted experts care for this collection and open it up for everyone to spark new discoveries, ideas and to help people do incredible things. We have millions of books, and much more besides. Our London and Yorkshire sites hold collections ranging from newspapers and maps to sound recordings, patents, academic journals, as well as a copy of every UK domain website and blog. Our public spaces provide a place to research, to meet friends, to start up a new business or simply to get inspired by visiting our galleries and events. We work with partners and libraries across the UK and the world to make sure that as many people as possible have the chance to use and explore our collections, events and expertise. And we’re always open online.

