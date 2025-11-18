Hudson Automotive Group Expands Footprint with the Acquisition of All Star Automotive Group

Hudson Automotive Group

Hudson Automotive Group, announces the successful acquisition of All Star Automotive Group, a leading dealership network in the Baton Rouge market.

BATON ROUGE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hudson Automotive Group, one of the fastest growing automotive retail groups in the Southeast, announces the successful acquisition of All Star Automotive Group, a leading dealership network in the Baton Rouge market. The addition brings 11 dealerships with four collision centers into the Hudson family, marking another milestone in the company’s continued growth.

Since 1987, All Star Automotive has been a staple in Louisiana for automotive sales, service and parts, known for its focus on people, performance, and community involvement. From luxury sedans to trucks, SUVs, and economy car models, the group offers 12 premier automotive brands across its dealerships in three cities in Louisiana. Hudson Automotive is honored to continue its legacy with this acquisition, ensuring that every dealership delivers a commitment to customer excellence.

The acquisition includes:

Eight dealerships in Baton Rouge: Genesis of Baton Rouge, All Star Hyundai of Baton Rouge, All Star Kia of Baton Rouge, All Star Toyota of Baton Rouge, All Star Volvo Cars Baton Rouge, and All Star Isuzu Truck.

Four dealerships in Denham Springs: All Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, All Star Ford, All Star Kia East, and All Star Nissan.

One dealership in Prairieville: All Star Ford.

Each location will continue to offer an extensive inventory of new and pre-owned vehicles, flexible financing solutions, and expert automotive services using genuine OEM parts.

Founded in 1948, Hudson Automotive Group has built its reputation on customer satisfaction and community engagement. With the acquisition of the All Star Automotive, Hudson now operates over 60 dealerships across the Southeast. This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s continued growth and reinforces its promise to provide every community it serves with an exceptional automotive experience.

For additional information about Hudson Automotive Group and to learn more about the 60-plus dealerships, visit the website at www.hudsonauto.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.