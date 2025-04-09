Greensboro Honda Announces Opening of New Showroom and Service Center

Greensboro Honda, a dealership in the Hudson Automotive Group, is excited to announce the grand opening of a brand-new building at its long-time location on West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greensboro Honda, a dealership in the Hudson Automotive Group, is excited to announce the grand opening of a brand-new building at its long-time location on West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro. Following the Honda Blue Stage architectural design, the new facility reflects a more modern, tech-forward, and customer-focused facility. Welcome home to the all-new Greensboro Honda!

Greensboro Honda worked with contractor Choate Construction throughout the renovation process. Completed in February 2025, the facility measures 77,000 square feet overall. It includes a 27,000-square-foot showroom, a 29,000-square-foot shop, an 8,100-square-foot parts department, and a 9,130-square-foot accounting department. Inside the dealership, an innovative Pavilion element connects the showroom to the outdoor lot, creating a seamless flow for customers to follow. The Pavilion also serves as an eye-catching and dynamic place to showcase new Honda models.

The dealership is also looking to the future of car shopping with digital consultation experiences. Open seating areas feature touchscreen-enabled stations, allowing guests to connect with staff while exploring options digitally. This layout is designed to encourage online-to-showroom shopping behavior. Guests can begin their journey on the Greensboro Honda website and easily pick up where they left off when they visit the showroom in person. A dedicated New Vehicle Delivery space is used as a celebratory send-off location for customers picking up their new Honda delivery.

Upon entering the service center, customers are greeted with a three-lane drive-in that measures 6,590 square feet and is equipped with top-tier technology. Service advisors will have advanced equipment at their fingertips, assessing and diagnosing vehicle issues with the help of cutting-edge UVeye technology. UVeye provides an automatic vehicle inspection using scanners that surround the vehicle, checking for damage from all angles and providing service advisors with detailed information on its findings. UVeye will help increase efficiency and enable transparent, informed communication between Greensboro Honda’s service advisors and customers.

While guests wait for their service to be completed, they can enjoy complimentary coffee and refreshments in a redesigned customer lounge. They can also browse Honda accessories using a flexible, modular wall system which offers a tactile way for guests to choose vehicle personalization options.

Greensboro Honda currently employs a large staff including management, sales associates, service technicians, parts specialists, and back-office personnel, but thanks to the new building, the number of staff is expected to rise significantly to meet customer demand. Greensboro Honda didn’t only provide a beautiful new dealership with a modern, technologically advanced facility, but it also created new job opportunities for Greensboro locals.

The staff of Greensboro Honda is excited to welcome customers from Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, and the rest of North Carolina to their new space. The dealership is known for high-quality customer service that makes automotive shopping and service easy and stress-free. Greensboro Honda, known as the home of the $40 oil change in Greensboro, will continue to offer this affordable, convenient service in the dealership’s new home.

Greensboro Honda is located at 3633 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27407. The sales department is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The service center and parts department are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The dealership is closed on Sunday. Customers wishing to book a service appointment can do so on the Greensboro Honda website, www.greensborohonda.com.

About Hudson Automotive Group

Established in 1948 as a single dealership in Providence, Kentucky, Hudson Automotive Group is now headquartered near Charleston, South Carolina and encompasses over 50 dealerships across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Louisiana, Kentucky, Alabama, and Tennessee. Representing an impressive lineup of popular and reliable brands, including Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Volvo, Kia, Mazda, Ford, Lincoln, Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, FIAT, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Subaru, and Volkswagen, the primary goal of the group is to effectively meet each customer’s automotive needs in sales, financing, service, and parts. The group’s continued expansion underscores an unwavering commitment to delivering the best possible automotive shopping experience and service to each community that it serves.

For additional information about Hudson Automotive Group and to learn more about the 50-plus dealerships, visit the website at www.hudsonauto.com.

