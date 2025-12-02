Quartz Partners Investment Management Appoints Joe Nassar as Vice President of Business Development

Joe Nassar, VP Business Development

New hire strengthens advisor partnerships and expands support for SMA-based practices

I’m excited to collaborate with advisors who utilize SMAs and help them understand how our strategies are designed to manage risk, respond to changing market conditions, and support advisors...” — Joe Nassar, VP Business Development

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quartz Partners Investment Management announced the appointment of Joe Nassar as Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Nassar will focus on partnering with financial advisors who utilize separately managed account (SMA) platforms, helping them understand how Quartz’s research-driven, risk-managed strategies can integrate into a wide range of portfolio construction approaches.

Expanding Business Development Capabilities

Nassar joins Quartz with experience from Pacer ETFs, Merrill Lynch, and Vanguard, where he supported advisors in evaluating investment solutions and aligning them with client objectives. He holds an MBA from West Chester University along with Series 7, 63, and 66 licenses.

“Joe brings a thoughtful, advisor-focused approach to business development,” said Kyle Webber, Chief Operating Officer of Quartz Partners Investment Management. “Advisors accessing our SMA strategies through TAMPS like Envestnet, Adhesion, SmartX, Simplicity, RBC and Schwab appreciate clear communication, best of bread investment ideas, and a bespoke investment process. Joe brings a wealth of experience and strengthens our ability to meet those expectations and support advisors as they navigate an evolving investment solutions landscape.”

Quartz’ PRICE Matrix Framework

Joseph Arena, Chief Investment Officer of Quartz Partners Investment Management, added: “Our strategies are built on continuous research and the PRICE Matrix framework, which evaluates Policy, Risk, Inflation & Interest Rates, Credit, and Earnings & Economy. Through Joe’s background he has a deep understanding on how to communicate both the structure and intent of our approach in a way that helps advisors determine how our strategies may fit within their broader portfolio architecture.”

Nassar shared: “I am excited to join Quartz Partners, they have a truly unique product line-up that helps advisors differentiate their practice from using homogenous passive index fund's and strategies. I’m excited to collaborate with advisors who utilize SMAs and help them understand how our strategies are designed to manage risk, respond to changing market conditions, and support advisors delivering a superior experience to their clients.”

About Quartz Partners Investment Management

Quartz Partners Investment Management offers research-driven SMA models designed to adapt to a variety of market environments. Using its proprietary PRICE Matrix framework—Policy, Risk, Inflation & Interest Rates, Credit, Earnings & Economy—Quartz evaluates macroeconomic conditions and applies a disciplined process to strategy management. The firm emphasizes risk-aware portfolio construction and continuous monitoring with the goal of supporting advisors in delivering a consistent, professional investment experience for their clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.