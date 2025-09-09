Etico Unveils New Saratoga Springs Headquarters to Power National Growth

Joe Leo, CEO of Etico Financial

Firm opens a state-of-the-art hub for advisor support and operational excellence following $10 million investment from Eos Ventures

Our new space embodies our vision for scalable, high-touch advisor support.” — Joe Leo, Chief Executive Officer of Etico

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etico, a leading independent wealth advisory platform, has officially opened its new headquarters in downtown Saratoga Springs at 85 Railroad Place. The expanded facility marks a major milestone in Etico's journey as a national platform for independent financial advisors.

The new headquarters will serve as the company’s operational core, supporting the transition, compliance, and growth initiatives Etico provides to its expanding network of independent advisors. The investment in infrastructure follows a recent $10 million funding round from Eos Ventures, announced earlier this year.

"This milestone represents more than just a new office; it's a testament to our commitment to empowering independent financial advisors with the tools and support they need to thrive," said Joe Leo, CEO of Etico. "Our new space embodies our vision for scalable, high-touch advisor support."

Investment Accelerates Etico’s Advisor-First Mission

The capital from Eos Ventures is fueling Etico's expansion, including:

- AI-powered technology development for advisors

- Enhanced transition and succession planning services

- Expanded marketing and operational infrastructure

- Growth in back-office support teams

About Etico

At Etico, we empower independent financial advisors to own their journey and build scalable, thriving practices. Designed by advisors, for advisors, our solutions combine tailored back-office support, cutting-edge technology, and flexible investment strategies to streamline operations, enhance client experiences, and drive growth.

We specialize in seamless transitions, personalized service, and transparent compensation, enabling advisors to focus on their clients while scaling their business without compromise. With Etico, you own 100% of your book of business, gain access to top-tier custodians, technology and leverage tools and strategies to grow with confidence.

Etico isn’t just a partner—it’s a platform for your success.

Legal Disclaimer:

