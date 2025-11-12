Digitech Services Joins IBM’s Partner Plus Program as Official Business Partner

Accelerates delivery of Digitech solutions to government

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Digitech Services, a leading digital transformation and IT consulting firm, announced today that it has been named an official IBM Business Partner and inducted into the IBM Partner Plus Program, marking a major milestone in the company’s continued growth and innovation journey.Through this partnership, Digitech gains the ability to deliver, resell, and co-market IBM’s world-class software, cloud, and AI solutions across public and private sectors. As a registered IBM Service Business Partner, Digitech is authorized to integrate and deliver technologies such as IBM watsonx.ai, Maximo, Cloud Pak for Data, and Turbonomic, accelerating modernization efforts for government and enterprise clients alike.“This partnership represents a powerful validation of our technical capabilities and our commitment to helping clients harness the power of AI and data-driven innovation,” said Dr. Saju Skaria, Founder and CEO of Digitech Services. “By aligning Digitech’s agile solutions with IBM’s enterprise-grade technologies, we’re better positioned than ever to deliver transformative results for our clients in both the public and private sectors.”As part of the Partner Plus Program, Digitech joins IBM’s Public Sector Partner Ecosystem, opening doors to teaming opportunities across major federal agencies including the Departments of Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs, Defense, and Treasury. The collaboration also enables Digitech to participate in IBM’s Federal Partner Accelerator initiatives and co-develop integrated AI solutions tailored for government modernization.This milestone follows Digitech’s continued expansion in advanced analytics, data science, and AI implementation, bridging the gap between innovation and execution for mission-driven organizations.Digitech Services is a next-generation digital technology firm dedicated to transforming enterprises into modern, data-driven organizations. The company provides tailored solutions in AI/ML, Data Science, Cloud, CX, Mobility, and beyond, empowering clients to innovate, scale, and succeed in a rapidly evolving digital world.

