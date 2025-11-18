Lounge Lizard Invites Educational Institutions to Publish Its Semi-Annual $1K Web Design Scholarship for Student Access

Lounge Lizard Logo Encouraging colleges and universities to guide eligible students toward applying for Lounge Lizard’s scholarship.

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc. , a nationally recognized leader in digital marketing and web design , is inviting colleges, universities, and high schools across the United States to make its semi-annual $1,000 Web Design Scholarship available to their students through institutional channels. Schools are encouraged to feature the scholarship on their websites, include it in financial aid and scholarship resources, and circulate it to departments supporting digital arts, design, computer science, and related programs.The Lounge Lizard Web Design Scholarship, which is awarded each Fall and Spring semester, supports emerging digital creators by providing both financial assistance and a meaningful professional development experience. Beyond the $1,000 award, the recipient receives an exclusive design critique and mentorship session with Ken Braun, Lounge Lizard Founder, Chief Brandtender, and long-standing Webby Awards judge.“Educational institutions are essential in connecting students with opportunities that expand their skills and open doors in the digital design field,” said Braun. “We encourage schools to make this scholarship accessible to their students so more individuals can benefit from practical industry insight and a chance to showcase their creative abilities.”Benefits for Institutions and Students:-Enhances the resources available to students pursuing digital design, development, communications, fine arts, or STEM fields.-Reinforces student career readiness through exposure to current web design practices.-Helps students build portfolio-quality work relevant to internships and early-career roles.-Offers winners direct mentorship from a recognized industry leader active in the Webby Awards, Forbes Agency Council, and the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences.Scholarship Information for Institutional Publication:-Award: $1,000 (twice annually)-Submission Requirement: A past or present website design demonstrating creativity and modern web design principles-Eligibility:--Open to students attending school in the United States.--Must be currently enrolled in, or accepted to, an accredited institution.Application Deadlines:-Spring 2026--Applications Due: February 18, 2026--Winner Announced: February 25, 2026-Fall 2026--Applications Due: October 4, 2026--Winner Announced: October 9, 2026Winners will be notified via phone and email and announced on Lounge Lizard’s social media platforms.Where to Direct Students:Institutions may publish the scholarship on their websites, include it in scholarship listings or financial aid resources, or provide it directly to relevant academic departments.Full details and the application portal are available at https://www.loungelizard.com/scholarship/ ###About Lounge Lizard:Founded by industry leaders Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, Lounge Lizard is a family-owned digital marketing agency with over 25 years in business. Headquartered in Long Island, NY, with offices in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Charleston, Los Angeles, Richmond, Austin, Las Vegas, and Miami, our award-winning firm excels in branding, web design, and results-driven digital marketing, earning accolades for our innovative strategies and tangible results. We foster long-term partnerships with our clients, creating impactful 360° digital experiences that propel their success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

