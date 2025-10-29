Lounge Lizard Named Among Top 5 Web Design Companies Making Waves in 2026 by Medium

Lounge Lizard Logo

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lounge Lizard Worldwide Inc. , a leading digital agency specializing in web design , branding, and digital marketing, has been named one of the “ Top 5 Web Design Companies Making Waves in 2026 ” by Medium. The article, written by tech journalist Kate Morst, highlights Lounge Lizard’s innovative approach to combining creativity with performance-driven strategy.In the feature, Lounge Lizard is described as “The Top Digital Architects for Brand Storytelling,” recognized for crafting visually dynamic, user-focused websites that drive measurable business growth. The article commends the agency’s expertise in aligning design aesthetics with data-driven insights, setting a high standard for next-generation digital experiences.“We’re honored to be included among the top agencies shaping the future of web design,” said Ken Braun, Co-Owner of Lounge Lizard. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to blending creativity with strategy, delivering work that not only looks exceptional but delivers real results for our clients.”Founded in 1998, Lounge Lizard has built a reputation for delivering award-winning websites and comprehensive digital strategies for clients across industries, including corporate, eCommerce, B2B, healthcare, and government. With offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Nashville, and other major markets, the agency continues to expand its national footprint while maintaining its boutique-level creative approach.Lounge Lizard’s service offerings include brand development, web and app design, custom development, SEO and AEO, digital marketing, and ongoing maintenance and optimization. The agency’s multidisciplinary team of designers, developers, and strategists works collaboratively to help clients build stronger brands and achieve measurable success online.For more information about Lounge Lizard and to view recent work, visit www.loungelizard.com ###About Lounge Lizard:Founded by industry leaders Ken Braun and Sharon Sexton Braun, Lounge Lizard is a family-owned digital marketing agency with over 25 years in business. Headquartered in Long Island, NY, with offices in New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Charleston, Los Angeles, Richmond, Austin, Las Vegas, and Miami, our award-winning firm excels in branding, web design, and results-driven digital marketing, earning accolades for our innovative strategies and tangible results. We foster long-term partnerships with our clients, creating impactful 360° digital experiences that propel their success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.