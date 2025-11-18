LatentView Analytics appoints Venky Ramesh as Chief Client Officer (Consumer, Retail & Marketplaces)

LatentView

Venky brings a strong combination of strategic clarity, operational depth, and industry trust. ” — Rajan Sethuraman, Chief Executive Officer, LatentView Analytics

CHENNAI, INDIA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latent View Analytics Limited (LatentView Analytics | BSE: 543398, NSE: LATENTVIEW), an AI-driven analytics, data engineering, and consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Venky Ramesh as the company’s Chief Client Officer (Consumer, Retail & Marketplaces). With over two decades of experience driving transformative, profitable growth across consumer industries, Venky will guide LatentView’s client strategy and consulting priorities across global enterprise clients.Venky brings deep expertise in data, digital, and analytics-led transformations across global enterprises. His career spans leadership roles in Infosys, Cognizant, and Capgemini, where he built high-performing teams and helped clients accelerate business outcomes through strategic, technology-enabled decision-making. Most recently, at EPAM, he built and scaled a consulting-led growth organization for consumer industries, integrating strategy, analytics, digital, and engineering into end-to-end transformation offerings. He shaped go-to-market priorities and led multi-functional programs that connected vision to value and built trusted relationships with C-suite leaders.Welcoming Venky to the leadership team, Rajan Sethuraman, Chief Executive Officer, LatentView Analytics, said: “Venky brings a strong combination of strategic clarity, operational depth, and industry trust. His ability to connect vision to measurable business value aligns well with LatentView’s growth aspirations. As organizations navigate a more digital and data-driven world, his experience in leading complex, multi-disciplinary transformation programs across global consumer companies will accelerate our impact and strengthen our client partnerships.”Venky’s leadership philosophy is rooted in A.G. Lafley’s ‘Playing to Win’ framework — anchored in clear aspiration, disciplined choices, and capability-led execution. This foundation shapes his Vision-to-Value Realization approach, enabling organizations to connect strategy to execution and insight to EBITDA in a disciplined and repeatable way.Commenting on his appointment, Venky Ramesh said: “Every industry is being rewired by analytics and AI — the winners will be those who use them to decide where to play, how to win, and how to stay ahead. LatentView focuses on translating data into business impact, and I’m excited to turn that aspiration into measurable performance for every client we partner with.”Venky holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy (Anna University).About LatentViewLatent View Analytics Limited (LatentView) is a global data analytics company that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data. The company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates, and optimize investment decisions. With 1650+ employees, LatentView is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including 40+ Fortune 500 companies in the Technology, Financial Services, CPG, Retail, and Healthcare sectors, with clients across the US, Chile, Mexico, Germany, UK, Netherlands, Singapore. For more information, please visit https://www.latentview.com or follow us on LinkedIn Safe HarbourThis release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are projected by these forward-looking statements. LatentView Analytics Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements that may be made by us from time to time by us or on our behalf.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.