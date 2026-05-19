Eva Carlston Academy expands its creative and academic offerings with the addition of an experienced theatre performer and educator.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eva Carlston Academy, a licensed residential treatment center for young women in Utah, is proud to announce the addition of Joseph Robinson as the academy’s new History and Theatre teacher. Bringing a passion for education, storytelling, and creative expression, Robinson will help students connect academic learning with personal growth and self-discovery.

A Colorado native now rooted in Utah, Robinson joins Eva Carlston Academy with years of theatre experience spanning community and professional productions. His lifelong passion for performance began at just 14 years old, and he has remained actively involved in theatre ever since. At Eva Carlston Academy, Robinson will also lead the launch of the school’s new theatre elective, creating opportunities for students to build confidence, collaboration skills, and emotional expression through the arts.

Robinson believes history and theatre are deeply connected disciplines because both help individuals better understand themselves and others. That philosophy aligns closely with Eva Carlston Academy’s mission to provide a therapeutic and academically enriching environment where young women can heal, grow, and thrive.

“Joseph’s enthusiasm for both history and theatre is immediately evident,” said a representative of Eva Carlston Academy. “His ability to connect academic content with creativity and self-discovery makes him an exceptional addition to our team. We are excited for our students to benefit from the energy, compassion, and artistic perspective he brings into the classroom.”

Known for his broad appreciation of theatre, Robinson cites Bright Star and The Play That Goes Wrong among his favorite productions, reflecting both his emotional depth and sense of humor. Through the new theatre elective, students will have the opportunity to explore performance, storytelling, and collaboration in a supportive educational setting designed to encourage personal transformation.

Eva Carlston Academy reviews how meaningful student-teacher relationships are considered a cornerstone of healing and development. Robinson’s arrival represents the academy’s continued investment in programs that foster both academic achievement and emotional well-being.

About the Eva Carlston Academy

Eva Carlston Academy is a female-owned and operated facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, dedicated to providing girls with a second chance in life. Eva Carlston Academy is a licensed residential treatment center near Salt Lake City, offering a clinically intensive, family-style program for young women aged 11-17. The academy integrates therapeutic support with educational and artistic opportunities, fostering growth and healing in a structured yet nurturing environment. With a comprehensive therapeutic and academic program, Eva Carlston Academy is committed to helping students heal and thrive.



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