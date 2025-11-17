General Affairs Council starts preparations for the December European Council meeting

SLOVENIA, November 17 - They also took stock of the EU-UK relations and, in the context of the annual rule of law dialogue, exchanged views on the rule of law situation in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Germany and Ireland.

In the run up to the European Council meeting in Brussels scheduled for 18 and 19 December 2025, State Secretary Grašič emphasised the need for continued political, military, financial and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine. At the end of October, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon visited Ukraine to focus on humanitarian needs, including energy support, which will be crucial during the winter months and after the recent intensification of Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Slovenia supports increased pressure on Russia and the EU's efforts to address Ukraine's financial and defence requirements, including by exploring legally and financially viable uses of frozen assets.

The European Council must give due attention to the uncertain situation and fragile peace in the Middle East. Slovenia highlights the imperative of a ceasefire, its ongoing monitoring and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid while calling on all parties to act in good faith towards a comprehensive peace framework. Slovenia considers a unified and reinforced EU presence in Gaza to be of strategic importance at this time.

State Secretary Grašič welcomed the planned leaders’ strategic debate on the future of EU enlargement. She emphasised that Slovenia views enlargement as a geostrategic investment in Europe’s peace, security and prosperity. Given the progress achieved by several candidate countries, she expressed optimism about further enlargement in the years ahead. She argued that this positive momentum must be clearly reflected in both the December European Council conclusions and the General Affairs Council conclusions on enlargement.

Speaking on behalf of Slovenia as the current Presidency of the informal MED9 group, she expressed satisfaction with the new EU Pact for the Mediterranean. She said that the Pact represents a significant shift towards a more strategic and structured partnership between the EU and its southern neighbours.

Ministers and state secretaries responsible for European affairs welcomed the Commission’s work programme for 2026, as part of the EU’s legislative programming. State Secretary Grašič reaffirmed Slovenia’s support for initiatives that bolster Europe’s strategic autonomy – in particular by securing control over key technologies, strengthening energy sovereignty and enhancing security in its broadest sense. She also welcomed efforts to unlock the full potential of the Single Market and reinforce strategic industries, urging the Commission to emphasise research and innovation more explicitly in its proposals.

During the debate on the new Multiannual Financial Framework 2028–2034, the State Secretary underscored that, for Slovenia, it is crucial to preserve funding for cohesion and agriculture despite changing EU priorities. She expressed concern that the MFF’s new architecture – which merges these policy areas into combined programmes – might marginalise rural development policy, which remains vital for both Slovenia and the EU. She urged that the revised method for implementing national and regional partnership plans should simplify procedures and avoid delays in the absorption of EU funds.

In the annual rule of law dialogue, particular attention was devoted to the situation in individual member states. Participants exchanged best practices and measures to improve judicial efficiency and strengthen democratic institutions. Such measures, State Secretary Grašič argued, are indispensable for building citizens’ trust in their institutions and for reinforcing mutual trust across the Union.