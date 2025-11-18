KissFromItaly Launches New Exclusive Barolo Wine Tour in Piedmont, Italy

KissFromItaly Company Logo Barolo Vineyards on the Hills of Langhe Region, Piedmont Barolo Wine and Truffles, iconic wine and food of the Langhe region, Piedmont, Italy

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KissFromItaly , a leader in luxury private travel with more than 20 years of expertise creating bespoke Italian experiences, proudly announces the launch of its newest premium offering: an exclusive Barolo Wine Tour in the heart of Piedmont’s Langhe region.Renowned for its passion for Italian culture, food, and wine, KissFromItaly expands its curated selection of high-end experiences with a tour designed to immerse travelers in one of Italy’s most celebrated wine territories. Guests will explore historic family-run wineries, savor exceptional Barolo and Barbaresco vintages, and enjoy the region’s celebrated truffle-rich cuisine, all framed by the rolling hills of Langhe — a UNESCO World Heritage site.A Flexible Experience: From Milan, From Turin, or LocallyTo meet the needs of travelers across Northern Italy, the new Barolo Wine Tour will be available:- As a daytrip from Milan with private transportation- As a daytrip from Turin , Piedmont’s cultural capital- Or directly for guests already staying in the Langhe areaThis flexibility ensures a seamless, luxurious experience regardless of where guests begin their journey.A Word from Founder Andrea BarsottiFounder Andrea Barsotti shared his excitement about the expansion: "I am proud of this new addition to our portfolio of private, exclusive tours. Piedmont — and especially the Langhe — is one of Italy’s most beautiful regions, particularly at this time of year, with the beautiful fall colors. As a longtime lover of Barolo wines and truffles, I am delighted to share this passion with travelers who choose us. For us at KissFromItaly, it’s all about sharing the love and the beauty of Italy."Designed for Travelers and Travel Advisors AlikeKissFromItaly also announced that this new experience will be available to its network of preferred travel advisors. "Our agent partners are incredibly important to us," Barsotti added. "We value their trust, and we’re excited to offer this exceptional tour to them and their clients."Early Client Feedback: Enthusiastic and HeartfeltTravelers who have already experienced the tour have praised its authenticity and quality. Lisa from Glencoe, IL, shared her feedback: "We loved our time at the winery — it felt so authentic, and the wines were amazing. Our Barolo wine tour was excellent. I’ve been to Italy many times, and I’m so happy we discovered this part of the country for the first time."About the TourThe Private Barolo Wine Tour includes:- Visits to prestigious local wineries renowned for Barolo, Barbaresco, and other Nebbiolo-based wines- Guided tastings with winemakers- Stops in charming medieval hilltop villages- A gourmet lunch featuring regional Piedmont specialties and seasonal truffles- Expert local driver-guides, offering insight and tailored service- Fully customizable itineraries to accommodate wine enthusiasts, first-time visitors, and seasoned Italy travelersLocal Authenticity for Sustainable TourismBarsotti also highlighted the values behind the tour: "We collaborate closely with small local producers. Supporting these communities is essential, and it allows us to offer an authentic experience while ensuring a model of sustainable tourism. These partnerships are at the core of what makes our tours meaningful and memorable."The tour is currently available for booking directly on KissFromItaly’s website, with listings soon to follow on Viator and other major travel platforms.

