KissFromItaly Celebrates 10 Years of Success with Viator — Leading the Way in Private Tours Across Italy

KissFromItaly Company Logo Florence, Italy Sardinia, Italy

KissFromItaly, premier provider of private tours across Italy, is marking its 10th anniversary of partnership with Viator, a Tripadvisor company

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KissFromItaly , the leading provider of private tours in the Cinque Terre and Amalfi Coast regions and a top curator of exclusive travel experiences across Italy, is celebrating 10 successful years of partnership with Viator, a Tripadvisor company.Since first joining the Viator platform in 2016, KissFromItaly has grown from two signature tours to a portfolio of more than 30 hand-crafted experiences designed especially for families, couples, and cruise passengers seeking the very best of Italy — privately, comfortably, and in style.What began with the Motor Valley Tour from Bologna has expanded into a collection of bucket-list-worthy adventures, including:• Luxury yacht cruises in the crystal-blue waters of the Amalfi Coast and Sardinia• Private wine tastings in medieval Tuscan castles, hosted by historic families• Exclusive Ferrari drive & racetrack experiences for thrill-seekers• Cultural immersions into hidden artistic gems in Rome, Florence, Venice• Custom-designed shore excursions for cruise passengers docking in La Spezia, Livorno, Civitavecchia, and beyond• Helicopter rides for the ones who like transfers to be quick and spectacularWith more than 200 five-star Viator/Tripadvisor reviews, KissFromItaly has earned a trusted reputation for personal service, insider access, and curated luxury with a human touch — from Milan to Sicily, from Venice to Positano.Andrea Barsotti, Founder of KissFromItaly, shared:“We’re proud to be recognized as the leader in private tours in Cinque Terre and Amalfi Coast — two of the most beautiful regions in the world. Our mission has always been simple: to create the kind of experiences that travelers can’t find anywhere else, with the people who truly know and love these places.”He continued:“None of this would have been possible without the amazing work done by Sandra and Francesca, and our team of expert guides, drivers, skippers, the families at the vineyards and castles, and of course, the Viator platform, which has helped us reach travelers across the globe.”As the company looks ahead, KissFromItaly is already planning new itineraries, new destinations, and even more ways to make travelers feel like insiders, not tourists.Andrea Barsotti wraps it up with a smile:“To celebrate this milestone, we’re doing it the Italian way — with good friends and a great bottle. We’re heading to a castle in the Tuscan countryside, one of our historic partners, where a vintage Chianti is waiting to be opened. Here’s to the first 10 unforgettable years on Viator… and to the next 10 filled with more stories, more smiles, and more incredible journeys. Cheers!”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.