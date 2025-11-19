Evaporated Goat Milk Market to Reach USD $6.8 Billion by 2029 at 3.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Evaporated Goat Milk Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Evaporated Goat Milk Market?

Over the last few years, the evaporated goat milk market size has slightly increased. From 2024 to 2025, it is projected to expand from $5.9 billion to $5.99 billion, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5%. The former growth could be traced back to an upsurge in health awareness, gastronomic applications and recipes, substitutes for cow's milk, cultural predilections, dairy-free and vegan inclinations, and nutritional advantages for children.

The market for evaporated goat milk is predicted to experience consistent expansion in the forthcoming years. An increment to $6.8 billion by 2029 is projected, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. This growth during the forecast period is likely due to factors such as the emergence of fortified and functional varieties, a worldwide surge in goat milk production, the popularity of specialty diets, emphasis on locally-produced and artisan products, government backing for dairy substitutes. The forthcoming period is expected to witness key trends such as creativity in product development and flavor diversity, an emphasis on clean-labeling and natural positioning, enhanced distribution via retail channels, commitment to sustainability and ethical farming techniques, the appeal of allergen-friendly products, and the international popularity of goat milk products.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Evaporated Goat Milk Global Market Growth?

The increasing number of people who are lactose intolerant is anticipated to spur the expansion of the evaporated goat milk industry. Lactose intolerance is a health condition where an individual cannot completely process lactose, a compound present in milk and dairy goods, due to low levels of lactase, the enzyme tasked with lactose decomposition in the small intestine. Goat milk contains lipid molecules smaller than those in cow milk, thus people with weak digestion like those who are lactose intolerant find it easier to process. For example, the 2023 World Population Review report, a worldwide population project of the US Census Bureau, estimated that around 65% of the global population are lactose-intolerant, with 70-100% of East Asians, 100% of Ghanaians, 100% of South Koreans, and 98% of Vietnamese depicting the highest prevalence of lactose intolerance. Hence, the expanding demographic of lactose-intolerant people is catalyzing the growth of the evaporated goat milk market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Evaporated Goat Milk Market?

Major players in the Evaporated Goat Milk Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Meyenberg Goat Milk

• Nestlé S.A

• Eagle Family Foods Group LLC

• Alokozay Group

• DANA Dairy Group LTD.

• Alaska Milk Corporation

• HOLLAND DAIRY FOODS LLC

• O-AT-KA Milk Products LLC

• DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH

• Delta Food Industries FZC

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Evaporated Goat Milk Market?

In the evaporated goat milk sector, leading businesses are concentrating on the creation of novel solutions such as milk powder to increase product longevity, boost nutritional content, and fulfil the increasing demand for convenient and nutritious dairy substitutes. Milk powder is obtained by evaporating milk to dryness, thus eliminating water content, resulting in a fine, dehydrated powder that preserves the nutritional elements of fresh milk. For example, Karnlea, an Ireland-based pet nutrition firm, unveiled Goat Milk Plus, a new product in August 2024. This product amalgamates prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics to bolster pets' gut health and immune system. Based on the firm's claims, this new composition not only supplies vital nutrients but also promotes overall health and enhances gut health and immunity in pets.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Evaporated Goat Milk Market Report?

The evaporated goat milkmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Skimmed Evaporated Milk, Whole Evaporated Milk

2) By Application: Infant Food, Dairy Products, Bakeries, Confectionery, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline



Subsegments:

1) By Skimmed Evaporated Milk: Low-Fat Evaporated Goat Milk, Fat-Free Evaporated Goat Milk

2) By Whole Evaporated Milk: Full-Fat Evaporated Goat Milk, Regular Evaporated Goat Milk

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Evaporated Goat Milk Industry?

In 2024, Europe led the global market for evaporated goat milk. The report for the expected growth by 2025 encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

