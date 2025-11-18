Li Auto Obtains First Overseas Whole-Vehicle Certification

The Li L9 in Uzbekistan The Li L9 in Kazakhstan

Li Auto announces that its three REEV SUV models Li L9, Li L7, and Li L6, have successfully completed the full OTTC compulsory vehicle certification.

NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015) today announces that its three REEV SUV models Li L9 , Li L7, and Li L6, have successfully completed the full OTTC compulsory vehicle certification, covering the Central Asian market, including Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. This marks Li Auto's first official certification in overseas markets, representing a key milestone in the brand's global expansion.This OTTC certification is an authoritative recognition of Li Auto's product strength, and also signifies that the brand, in addition to official channels, is providing overseas users with a more reliable and comprehensive product lifecycle experience. The company is committed to building a complete journey from purchase to daily use. Customers who purchase OTTC-certified vehicles will benefit from Li Auto's certified inspection and maintenance services, expedited spare parts delivery, and technical support from Li Auto engineers, as well as a full suite of digital experiences including remote vehicle control, intelligent cockpit interaction, and continuous over-the-air (OTA) updates.Details of the OTTC-certified models are as follows:- Li L9: A flagship 6-seat family SUV that combines premium comfort, top-tier safety, and cutting-edge technology. Equipped with self-developed air suspension, an industry-leading advanced driver-assistance system, spa-grade seat massage function, and a 21-speaker premium audio system, it redefines the standard for luxury SUVs.- Li L7: A flagship 5-seat family SUV that blends sophisticated design, spacious interiors, and smart technology. With its well-balanced performance, it delivers a "no-compromise" luxury experience.- Li L6: A luxury 5-seat family SUV designed for urban living. Staying true to Li Auto's core DNA, it offers a more compact footprint and accessible positioning, bringing high-quality mobility to a wider audience.Li Auto deeply values the trust and support of its users. Alongside achieving OTTC certification, the company is actively accelerating the development of a global authorized dealer network and service system. This effort is aimed at delivering a consistent, high-quality experience for global customers throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle—from selection and purchase to daily use and after-sales support.About Li AutoFounded in 2015, Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it also builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019, and its current model line-up includes a high-tech flagship family MPV, four Li L-series extended-range electric SUVs, two Li i-series battery electric SUVs, and the Li MEGA battery electric MPV. The Company will continue to expand its product line-up to target a broader user base.

