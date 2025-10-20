Li Auto officially enters Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan with certified dealership partners

Li Auto's first retail center opened in Uzbekistan Dealership Agreement Signing Ceremony between Li Auto and Allur in Kazakhstan Agreement Signing Ceremony between Li Auto and Doscar in Kazakhstan Li L9 cruising past a landmark in Uzbekistan

Li Auto officially enters into Central Asia markets with certified dealership partners and providing three best-selling SUV models Li L6, Li L7 and Li L9.

UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a Chinese leading new energy vehicle company, recently officially enters into Central Asia markets with certified dealership partners and providing three best-selling SUV models Li L6, Li L7 and Li L9 in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. This strategic move marks the opening of a new chapter for Li Auto's international business, paving the way for expansion into additional new markets globally.On October 10, through partnership with Uzbek leading dealer group Control Auto, Li Auto held an official opening ceremony for its first certified dealer retail center outside the domestic market in Tashkent, and unveiled its BEV model Li i8 in Uzbekistan for the first time. Li Auto also signed dealer agreements with the top five dealer groups Allur and Doscar in Kazakhstan respectively, and the retail centers in Almaty and Astana are expected to open in November."While Li Auto is aiming to expand worldwide, we have seen great potential in Central Asia markets, therefore official entry to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is a strategic step for us," said Mr. Nestor Wu, Head of International Business at Li Auto. "This move is a testament to our commitment to not just selling cars, but building lasting relationships and delivering a comprehensive premium experience to our customers overseas."Li Auto, with its innovative new energy models, has already received a decent ownership base in the Central Asian markets. The national sales companines with strong local dealer partners would ensure that customers receive the full brand experience, secured sales and after-sales service, and a seamless ownership journey. Now Li Auto in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will provide official warranty up to 2 years or 100,000 km for all Li Auto models purchased from certified retail centers. And only these customers purchased from official channels can get reliable services including certified inspection and repair, fast delivery of spare parts and technical support from Li Auto engineers, as well as official over-the-air (OTA) updates granted directly from Li Auto.Its entry into the Central Asian market is a key milestone in Li Auto's globalization strategy, marking a new phase for the company's systematic development of comprehensive R&D, product development, sales, and service capabilities in overseas markets. Li Auto has established R&D centers in Germany and the United States, continuously promoting localized product and technology innovation. All new models scheduled for launch in 2026 will comply with overseas market regulations, committed to bringing more innovative, intelligent, and user-centric products to families around the world.About Li AutoFounded in 2015, Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes a high-tech flagship family MPV, four Li L series extended-range electric SUVs, and one Li i series battery electric SUV. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.

