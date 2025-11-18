How studying in China sparked a startup

In a world where cultural fluency opens doors, China stands as a beacon of opportunity for young entrepreneurs. For Nicholas Sukardi, founder of the travel startup China Go, studying in China was more than an academic decision – it was the first step on his entrepreneurial journey.

Nicholas Sukardi (right) with Florencia Tahin (left) who is also the company founder

Sukardi’s journey began at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), an international university based in Suzhou, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year. The university is just a 30-minute train ride from Shanghai. This strategic location gave him access to a wealth of networking and professional opportunities.

Although he had long been interested in entrepreneurship, it was during his third year at XJTLU, when he interned with a local tour agency, that he found clear direction and discovered potential business opportunities. Through that role, he noticed a consistent challenge: while many Indonesians were eager to explore China, most didn’t speak the language – and found traditional group tours too rigid to enjoy the authentic local experience.

“Business is about solving problems,” Sukardi says. “I wanted to create something that can make travels in China more accessible and enjoyable for Indonesians.”

That vision became reality with China Go, a private travel agency that customises group tours based on clients’ needs and interests – offering a more personal, flexible alternative to traditional packages.

In just eight months of operation, the business has served more than 1,300 clients from Indonesia and beyond, reflecting a growing demand for authentic and hassle-free travel experiences in China. Sukardi and his team continue to expand their partnerships with local tour operators and service providers, ensuring travellers can explore China with comfort, confidence and cultural connection.

Nicholas Sukardi (centre) with clients at Kunming, Yunnan province

How XJTLU shaped his success

Looking back, Sukardi credits much of his success to the unique combination of experiences XJTLU provided – Chinese language courses and an international environment.

Sukardi says although he had some background in Chinese, it was XJTLU’s Chinese language courses that helped him take his skills to a professional level. Its balanced focus on speaking, listening, reading, and writing gave him the confidence to navigate the complexities of Chinese business culture.

While pursuing his undergraduate studies at XJTLU, he took things further by enrolling in CLT303, Chinese for Business – an optional module that included fieldwork as a company translator.

Sukardi says this programme not only helped him refine his communication but also taught him how to present and converse formally in business settings.

“Fieldwork challenged me to improve my Chinese, because it’s a completely different vocabulary – one that’s used in real business scenarios,” he says.

Nicholas (centre) with friends at Kanas Lake

A global perspective

The University’s international environment also gave Sukardi a broader perspective. He found himself surrounded by peers from all over the world, each bringing unique ideas and experiences to the table.

This diversity not only made the learning environment richer but also helped him become more open-minded and adaptable – traits that have proven invaluable as he navigates the complexities of running a business.

“XJTLU is like the hub between East and West. Its diversity makes me more inclusive,” he says. “I learned how to collaborate with people from diverse backgrounds, lead teams effectively, and create space for others to take initiative. That’s exactly what I need to do now as an entrepreneur.”

Nicholas Sukardi at the Gobi Desert, Dunhuang city

Sukardi believes that XJTLU didn’t just prepare him academically but also helped shape the entrepreneurial mindset that drives him today. For him, university wasn’t just about getting a degree – it was about learning to face uncertainty and solve real-world problems.

“If you’re considering XJTLU, my advice is simple: embrace the unknown, stay adaptable, and have both curiosity and courage.”

The article was originally published in Kompas. com.

By Kayla Foniel Johan, Monica Felicia, and Xinmin Han

Edited by Patricia Pieterse

Photos courtesy of Nicholas Sukardi

Editorial support of XJTLU Global