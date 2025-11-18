Saudi Arabia to Host Landmark IDWS Conference in Jeddah, Under the Patronage of HRH Prince Khalid Al-Faisal

Saudi Arabia will host the Innovation Driven Water Sustainability Conference

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world faces unprecedented water scarcity, with more than 2 billion people lacking access to safe drinking water and global demand expected to exceed supply by 40% by 2030, Saudi Arabia will host one of the world’s most influential gatherings dedicated to water innovation and sustainability.The Innovation Driven Water Sustainability Conference (IDWS 2025) will take place 8–10 December 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah, under the esteemed patronage of HRH Prince Khalid Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region. Organized by the Saudi Water Authority (SWA), IDWS 2025 will convene global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and industry pioneers to address the planet’s most pressing water challenges and accelerate the transition toward a secure and sustainable water future.A centerpiece of the conference, the Global Prize for Innovation in Water (GPIW) will recognize and fund breakthrough solutions that reimagine how the world produces, treats, and reuses water. The GPIW stands as the largest water innovation prize in the region and among the most significant globally. The prize bridges science, entrepreneurship, and impact; connecting innovators with investors, implementers, and networks to transform ideas into real-world applications. Winning projects will gain financial support and operational backing to pilot and scale their technologies within the Kingdom and beyond.Returning for its second edition, Miyahthon (The Water Innovation Hackathon) invites young innovators, startups, technologists, and entrepreneurs to co-create scalable solutions spanning the entire water cycle, from production and reuse to digital transformation and efficient management. The program offers hands-on mentorship through virtual and in-person bootcamps, supported by sector experts, and provides winning teams the opportunity for incubation and commercialization. The Miyahthon will also feature a dedicated investor track designed to connect participating teams with potential funders and strategic partners to fast-track their market-ready innovations.As part of its commitment to capacity building, the Water Academy will launch a series of advanced professional development programs in partnership with London Business School and 15 international training institutions.These courses are designed to empower Saudi and Arab professionals with expertise in water management, sustainable leadership, and organizational innovation, strengthening the sector’s human capital and competitiveness.IDWS 2025 will host specialized technical workshops focusing on emerging technologies, regulatory frameworks, financing models, and sustainability strategies. The program will also feature the presentation of peer-reviewed scientific papers, highlighting the latest academic and practical advancements in water resource management.A major highlight of the conference is the international exhibition, which will feature cutting-edge technologies and newly launched products across water treatment, desalination, and resource management. Several new solutions will be unveiled for the first time in the region. Participating organizations include Siemens, ABB, Saudi Services for Electro Mechanic Works (SSEM), Saudi Investment Bank, ACWA Power, KSB, the Local Content & Government Procurement Authority, and Toray, underscoring their collective commitment to advancing a sustainable water future for the Kingdom.The core conference will convene panels, keynote sessions, and networking forums addressing critical water priorities. IDWS 2025 will showcase a stellar global lineup of thought leaders, including (but not limited to):• H.E. Vera Eiro, President of WAREG (European Water Regulators), who is advocating for sustainable water governance across 27 European states.• H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Hinai, Chairman of the Authority for Public Services Regulation in Oman, a regional leader in integrated utility and sustainability regulation.• Ben Tarbell, Co-Founder & CEO of Ebb Carbon, a pioneer of carbon removal through ocean based alkalinity technology.• Gustavo Saltiel, Lead Water and Sanitation Specialist of World Bank, a global authority on sustainable water access and sanitation policy.• Michael Toh, Managing Director of Singapore Water Association, who is an architect of Singapore’s global water innovation ecosystem and NEWater strategy.This diverse roster reflects IDWS’s ambition to include water sector luminaries, innovation drivers, and decision makers from government, finance, academia, and the private sector.Mr. Mehaideb Saleh Al Mehaideb, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Innovation Driven Water Sustainability Conference, said: “Through the Innovation Driven Water Sustainability Conference, the Kingdom reaffirms its global leadership in advancing sustainable water management. IDWS embodies our shared vision to harness innovation, technology, and collaboration to ensure long term water security. By convening the world’s brightest minds and honoring breakthrough solutions through the Global Prize for Innovation in Water, we are creating a legacy of impact that extends well beyond our borders”As part of its mission to raise public awareness and inspire creative engagement, the Saudi Water Authority will launch the “Water Content Creators Award” during IDWS 2025. This national initiative aims to encourage media creativity and empower content creators across the Kingdom and beyond to enrich Arabic-language content about water sustainability. The award seeks to elevate societal awareness about the critical role of water in sustainable development while promoting creative storytelling that reinforces environmental responsibility and supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. The competition includes multiple tracks such as Innovation in Water, Saudi Water Through the Eyes of Its People, Community Engagement, Awareness and Conservation, Water Security, and Knowledge-Based Content, welcoming submissions from individuals and organizations alike.Interested participants are invited to register for free before October 31, 2025, via the official conference website: www.idwsc.com -END-About the Saudi Water Authority (SWA):The Saudi Water Authority (SWA) is the national regulatory and strategic body responsible for overseeing, developing, and sustaining the Kingdom’s water sector. Established to align with Saudi Vision 2030, SWA ensures the efficient management of water resources across the Kingdom through integrated planning, regulation, and innovation. SWA’s mission is to guarantee water security and sustainability by driving transformation across the entire water value chain; from production and distribution to treatment and reuse, while enhancing operational efficiency and service quality. The Authority plays a pivotal role in enabling collaboration between the public and private sectors, fostering research and innovation, and implementing world class standards that advance environmental stewardship and economic resilience.About IDWS:The Innovation Driven Water Sustainability Conference (IDWS) is the Gulf region’s premier gathering aimed at accelerating sustainable water solutions through investment, policy, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration. It convenes global leaders, innovators, academics, governments, and private sector actors to catalyze real impact. Over its editions, IDWS has hosted hundreds of speakers, drawn thousands of participants, and elevated the visibility and scalability of cutting-edge water technologies internationally.Media Contact:Yazeed Alnwaiser – Public RelationsSaudi Water Authorityyalnuwaysir@swa.gov.saLama Alqasem, PR & Communications ExecutiveTahalufmarketing@idwsc.com

