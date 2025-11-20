Abu Dhabi counts down to the Games of the Future 2025 as passes go live

© Games of the Future 2025.1 © Games of the Future 2025.2 © Games of the Future 2025.3

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown is on and tickets are live for the Games of the Future 2025, the pioneering global tournament that unites athletes and gamers across the globe through phygital disciplines, a fusion of physical athleticism and immersive digital gameplay.Taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 18–23 December 2025, the Games of the Future will feature 11 phygital disciplines, including Phygital Football. UFL, Phygital Basketball. 3on3 FreeStyle, Phygital Dancing. Just Dance, Phygital Shooter. СS 2, Battle of Robots and more.This year’s competition will include some of the world’s most popular gaming titles such as Counter-Strike 2, anchoring the Phygital Shooter. СS 2 discipline; Dota 2, featuring in the MOBA PC. Dota 2 competition; Battle Royale. Featuring Fortnite category; and the Phygital Fighting. FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves category. These globally recognised titles will merge digital gaming excellence with live athletic performance, delivering an unprecedented sporting spectacle.With adult day passes priced at AED 50, children (ages 4–16) day passes at AED 25, and student tickets at AED 30, the event also offers group tickets at AED 25 per person (for groups of four). Finals pass tickets for each discipline will be sold separately, priced between AED 50-100 for adults. Tickets for the Games of the Future 2025 are now live on the official Abu Dhabi website gotfabudhabi.com, giving fans the opportunity to secure their place at this groundbreaking global tournament.UAE Roadshows Bring the Future of Sport to LifeIn the lead-up to the main event, a series of dynamic roadshows are taking place across the UAE to introduce the next generation of athletes and fans to the future of phygital sport.The nationwide series kicked off at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi on 6 November, before heading to Zayed University in Dubai on 10 November, Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) in Dubai on 13 November and A2RL on Yas Marina Circuit on 15 November, before moving on to Khalifa University on 17 November. The roadshow will travel to more locations before culminating at the Games of the Future 2025 itself from 18 to 23 December at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.Each activation will feature live demonstrations, gaming challenges, and interactive experiences designed to inspire UAE youth and encourage participation in technology-driven sports. Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming roadshow locations on the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi social media channels.“The Games of the Future represents the UAE’s forward-thinking vision — a celebration of sport, technology, and youth innovation,” said Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE. “Through our upcoming roadshows, we are empowering students and fans to experience first-hand how phygital sports are redefining competition and creativity for the next generation.”The competition is organised by ASPIRE, the Local Delivery Authority for the Games of the Future Abu Dhabi 2025, in collaboration with Ethara, the Event Delivery Partner, and Phygital International, the Global Rights Holder. The event is supported by key stakeholders, including the Host City Entity, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and the Official Partner, Ministry of Sports, and the Official Gaming Partner, Abu Dhabi Gaming.Media accreditation is now liveMedia representatives are invited to be part of the Games of the Future 2025, either live from Abu Dhabi’s ADNEC Centre or virtually from anywhere in the world. Accredited journalists will enjoy exclusive access to competitions, press conferences and live-stream coverage along with athlete interviews behind-the-scenes opportunities from the groundbreaking global event.The media accreditation closes soon – submit the applications through the media page here. For further details on the Games of the Future 2025, including schedules, ticket sales, and event updates, please visit: official website.-ENDS-Notes to EditorsAbout Phygital International (PI):Phygital International is the promoter of phygital sports globally and is focused on innovating and redefining sports. It is the custodian and rights holder of the Games of the Future and oversees the bidding process for each host city.For further information please visit: https:// Phygitalinternational.comAbout the Games of the Future:The Games of the Future is an annual international event that fuses the worlds of physical and digital and is the pinnacle of phygital sport. The tournament brings together the next generation of phygital sporting heroes from all over the world to compete in a diverse range of phygital disciplines and challenges. The Games of the Future 2025 will be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE while the Games of the Future 2026, will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan.For more information please visit: https://gofuture.games/ About ASPIRE:ASPIRE drives the creation of future transformative technologies as the innovation accelerator arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). ATRC is responsible for defining Abu Dhabi’s research and development strategy, consolidating funds for efficient investment, and driving policy and regulation. ASPIRE works in consultation with cross-sector industry stakeholders, universities, and research institutes to frame problem statements. It also launches grand challenges and international competitions to solve some of the world’s most pressing issues. ASPIRE brings together exceptional people, ideas, resources, and technologies to solve complex challenges.For more information, visit www.aspireuae.ae/ About ETHARA:Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. With offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge and skills. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, Yas Conference Centre, Zayed Sports City, and the House of Sustainability. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences.For further information, visit: www.ethara.com For media inquiries, please contact: media@gotfabudhabi.comAbout the World Phygital Community (WPC):The World Phygital Community (WPC) is a non-profit, international organization that aims to promote phygital sport worldwide by uniting physical and digital members globally. It is responsible for providing guardianship of the rules and regulations of phygital sport and hosting ranking tournaments for the Games of the Future: https://worldphygital.org/

