SONEXOS SELECTED TO JOIN STMICROELECTRONICS’ ST FOR STARTUPS PROGRAMME

Advancing Industrialisation of Plasmacoustic 3D Active Noise Control Technology

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonexos, a pioneer in solid-state, plasma-based active noise control technologies, today announced its selection for and admission into the STMicroelectronics ST for Startups program. This significant milestone marks the company’s progression from advanced research and development toward the full-scale industrialization of its patented Plasmacoustic ™ platform.Plasmacoustic™ technology represents a significant breakthrough in active broadband sound control, enabling compact, solid-state solutions for complex three-dimensional acoustic environments. Its first commercial platform, Plasmapanel, delivers low-frequency noise reduction in a thin, lightweight form factor—offering a compelling alternative to bulky passive materials. The technology is designed to provide high-performance, energy-efficient noise control in 3-D applications, including ventilation systems, domestic appliances, industrial enclosures, and vehicle interiors.Sonexos’ selection into the ST for Startups program reflects a strong strategic fit with ST’s expertise in linear amplification at high voltage, the STM32 microcontroller ecosystem, and advanced MEMS motion and pressure sensing—core elements in the next phase of industrialisation for the Plasmapanel platform."Joining the ST for Startups program reinforces the technical foundations of our roadmap. Working closely with ST will help us accelerate development, streamline integration, and prepare the technology for large-scale manufacturing", said Mark Donaldson, Founder and CEO of Sonexos.Participation in the program will enable Sonexos development platforms to advance next-generation system architectures across high-voltage linear drive, synchronized sensing, and embedded control for Sonexos’ transition from successful OEM pilots to high-volume, manufacturable products.Sonexos’ acceptance into the program highlights the growing market demand for next-generation active noise control solutions that move beyond the limits of passive materials, and reflects the shared opportunity for both companies to accelerate their adoption across key industries.

