Sonexos and Vandewiele Group Announce Strategic Collaboration to Industrialise Plasmapanel® Noise Control Solutions

Plasmapanel: Side and Front Elevation A. Onetti - Sonexos COO / M. Rodà - Vanderwiele Italy CEO / M. Donaldson - Sonexos CEO / C. Guidetti - Eutron CEO

From Bulk to Intelligence: Enabling Effective 3-Dimensional Low Frequency Active Noise Reduction at Manufacturing Scale

By combining Sonexos system expertise with our electronics, mechanical, and cabling platforms, we are supporting a controlled and efficient path from pilot builds to series production.” — Cesare Guidetti - CEO, Eutron

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonexos and Vandewiele Group, through its subsidiary Eutron, announced a strategic collaboration to industrialise Sonexos’ Plasmapanel and Plasmadrive™ active noise reduction solutions. The collaboration brings together Sonexos’ proprietary solid-state, plasma-based active noise control technology with Vandewiele Group’s vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, with the objective of delivering industry-qualified, scalable, and cost-competitive solutions for global OEM markets.The partnership is focused on enabling the transition from traditional passive noise control approaches based on bulk and heavy materials toward intelligent, active systems that can be manufactured reliably at scale. By combining advanced active acoustics with established industrial processes, the collaboration supports a shift in how low-frequency noise is addressed across a range of products and environments.Leveraging its patented Plasmacoustic ™ technology, Sonexos has developed a portfolio of Plasmapanel solutions—compact, electronically controlled active acoustic systems designed for practical integration into real-world products. These solutions target low-frequency, three-dimensional noise in environments where conventional passive materials such as foams and heavy liners reach physical, volumetric, or economic limits.Plasmapanel solutions are applicable across a broad range of use cases, including domestic appliances, ventilation and HVAC systems, industrial equipment, enclosed machinery spaces, and vehicle interiors. The underlying architecture supports both airflow-related and enclosed three-dimensional acoustic environments, allowing OEMs to achieve noise reduction without fundamental changes to product form factors, airflow paths, or mechanical layouts.The collaboration is centred on Vandewiele Group’s vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, encompassing electronics and plastic production, precision mechanical assembly, cabling, quality management and multi-regional operations. These capabilities provide the industrial foundation required to manufacture compact, competitive, and scalable active noise-control systems for global OEM deployment.Under a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding, Sonexos and Vandewiele Group are progressing toward a definitive agreement covering industrialisation, manufacturing, and joint market development. The companies are preparing for pilot production later this year to support OEM evaluation, system integration, and qualification programmes, with high-volume production targeted for mid-2027.Vandewiele Group’s industrial platforms are optimised for consistent, high-quality product realisation, supported by established quality management systems. Its regional manufacturing footprint via its companies as Eutron and Roj and leveraging facilities in Italy, Romania, and China—provides cost efficiency, supply-chain robustness, and proximity to key customer markets. The collaboration integrates Sonexos’ active acoustic technology into Vandewiele’s industrial platform, extending its vertical integration from mechanics and electronics toward system-level acoustic solutions.For OEM customers, the collaboration offers a clear and coordinated pathway from technical evaluation to scalable series production, combining advanced active acoustic technology with proven industrial execution.“Partnering with Vandewiele Group represents a significant step in our industrial roadmap,” said Mark Donaldson, Founder and CEO of Sonexos. “This collaboration gives us the manufacturing depth, quality systems, and global reach required to support OEM programmes and deliver production-ready active noise-control solutions at scale — enabling the transition from passive bulk materials to intelligent, active systems.”Cesare Guidetti, CEO of Eutron, added: “Sonexos’ technology introduces a new approach to low-frequency noise control. By combining their system expertise with our electronics, mechanical, and cabling platforms, we are supporting a controlled and efficient path from pilot builds to qualified series production for global OEM customers. This partnership exemplifies how the Vandewiele Group and Eutron can support highly innovative deep-tech startups by providing industrial expertise, production capabilities, and long-term vision. Sonexos' technology has the potential to radically transform the way sound is managed in industrial and everyday environments.”

