Parliament on delays in restarting the stalled Tshunyane Village housing project

To download the soundbite of the North West Provincial Whip, Ms Sylvia Sithole click here: https://iono.fm/e/1619172

The North West’s permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) have expressed deep concern and dissatisfaction over the provincial Department of Human Settlements’ failure to make progress on the long-delayed housing project in Tshunyane Village outside Mafikeng.

The delegation received a progress report from the MEC of the Department of Human Settlements and senior managers of the department as part of the 2025 Provincial Week oversight programme.

Provincial Whip and leader of the delegation, Ms Sylvia Sithole, described the lack of progress as “patently unacceptable, disheartening and infuriating”, noting that the project, initiated in 2011, has left families in dire living conditions for more than a decade.

“As the rainy season starts, we are thinking of the families who have been waiting far too long for decent shelter. The department has not shown empathy and consideration for these communities,” Ms Sithole said.

While the delegation acknowledged the department’s commitment to allocate 80% of its budget to completing stalled projects, members of the delegation remained concerned about ongoing procurement impediments that continue to delay implementation.

The delegation emphasised the urgent need to recover funds already paid to non-performing contractors and called for the blacklisting of contractors who have failed to complete projects, to prevent them from benefiting from future government work.

Concerns over delayed Waste Water Treatment Works

The delegation expressed further concern after visiting the New Vryburg Waste Water Treatment Works, a project that remains incomplete since 2021 despite an investment of R314 million. The municipality reportedly spends R50 000 per month on storage for electrical components that cannot be installed due to litigation and budget shortfalls.

The Mayor and Municipal Manager of Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality have been instructed to appear before the delegation to account for the delays, and the lack of consequence management, and to outline plans to complete the project.

Commendation for completion of R507 road

The delegation welcomed the successful completion of the R507 road outside Delareyville, commending MEC Mokua and the HOD Mose Kgantsi of the Department of Public Works and Roads for delivering on commitments made during last year’s Provincial Week. The delegation emphasised that infrastructure remains a crucial driver of economic recovery and municipal viability.

Provincial Week oversight continues

The NCOP’s Provincial Week, held under the theme: “Building Viable Municipalities for Enhanced Delivery of Basic Services to Communities,” seeks to strengthen oversight, promote accountability, and assess progress in service delivery across provinces.

In line with Section 42(4) of the Constitution, the delegation will continue engagements with the Premier, MECs, and key stakeholders to identify strategies to improve service delivery and reinforce municipal functionality. Tomorrow, the delegation will receive detailed briefings on the state of municipalities and ongoing measures to enhance the provision of basic services.

Details of the visit (Day 2) are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 18 November 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: North West Legislature Chamber

Detailed programmes of each provincial delegation can be viewed on the following link:

https://www.parliament.gov.za/project-event-details/4261

Enquiries:

Delegation’s media officer, Parliamentary Communication Services

Malatswa Molepo (Mr)

Tel: 021 403 8438

Cell: 081 512 7920

E-mail: mmolepo@parliament.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates