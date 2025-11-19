Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Opening and welcoming ceremony of second G20 Social Summit

Programme Directors, Deputy Minister Alvin Botes and Luanda Mpungose;

Co-Convenors of the G20 Social Summit, former Deputy President Her Excelency, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Minister in the Presidency, Honourable Khumbudzo Ntshavheni;

Premier of Gauteng, Mr Panyaza Lesufi, Premiers, MECs and Members of Legislatures here present;

The Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni, Clr Nkosindiphile Xhakaza; Mayors and Councillors here present;

The Chairperson of the NCOP, Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane;

UN Assistant Secretary General and Director of UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa, Ms Ahunna Eziakonwa;

Resident Coordinator of the UN in South Africa, Mr Nelson Muffuh;

His Excellency, Nardos Bekele Thomas, CEO-AUDA NEPAD, African Union;

Former AU Chairperson, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma;

African Civil Society head of Secretariat, Ambassador William Carew;

Chair of C20, Mr Thulane Tshifuta;

Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Members of Parliament;

Excellencies, Ambassadors, Members of the Diplomatic corps;

The House of Traditional Leadership and Khoisan, led by the Deputy Chairperson, Nkosi Langa Mavuso and Traditional Leaders here present;

Interfaith Leaders here present;

Heads of Delegation of Civil Society Organisations;

Sherpas of the 2025 G20;

Distinguished Representatives of International Organisations;

Coordinators of the Thematic Areas;

Directors General, CEOs, City Managers and Government Officials here present;

Distinguished Guests and Delegates;

Members of the Media,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good afternoon, Avuxeni, Sanibonani, Dumelang, Goeie Middag!

On behalf of His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Government and the people of South Africa, I would like to begin by extending a very warm welcome to both local and international delegations to Ekurhuleni, the host city of the 2025 G20 Social Summit in South Africa.

Our country is honoured by your presence, and I can assure you that you will enjoy South Africa’s hospitality, which is founded and shaped by the traditional African philosophy of Ubuntu.

Ubuntu is a profound African philosophy rooted in the idea that our individual humanity is deeply connected to the humanity of others. This interconnectedness is often encapsulated in the saying, "Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu, I am because we are".

This saying suggests that one's existence and identity are shaped by communal relationships and shared

experiences.

The core similarities between the Ubuntu philosophy and the objectives of the G20 Social Summit lie in their shared emphasis on interconnectedness, collective responsibility, solidarity, and the pursuit of social justice and equality for all people.

Recognising that “South Africa is because of Africa”, our G20 Presidency embraces an Afrocentric Leadership Model that highlights inclusivity, participation, and consultation.

Through this model, we value inclusivity, harmony and interconnectedness, while focusing on creating a lively and energetic representation of shared aspirations of a unified Africa.

In the same spirit of communal responsibility, solidarity, engagement and consultation, South Africa initiated an inclusive National Dialogue: a people-driven, society-wide process to reflect, reset and reimagine South Africa’s future.

Through the National Dialogue, the aim is to collectively address significant challenges facing the country, such as poverty, inequality, and social divisions. This process began with the First National Convention in August 2025, where an agenda for nationwide public dialogues was set. Ultimately, this initiative is expected to culminate in a second National Convention in 2026, at which a new social compact outlining directives for the next 30 years will be established.

Therefore, this moment is crucial for South Africa, symbolising not only its national objectives but also the aspirations of the African continent, as outlined in Agenda 2063, the African Union's strategic framework and action plan to transform Africa into an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful continent.

The African Union's membership in the G20 is pivotal for amplifying African perspectives within the global economic and financial landscape. Our goal is to integrate African voices into global governance, striving for a more equitable and sustainable future consistent with the vision of the AU Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want.

This G20 Social Summit, therefore, provides us with an unprecedented opportunity to highlight the African Agenda and the concerns of the Global South inside the world's foremost platform for international economic cooperation.

Your Excellencies,

Despite its vast potential, Africa remains underdeveloped, with many communities still living in poverty and enduring ongoing displacement due to recurring political, economic, environmental and security challenges.

We believe it is time for Africa to advocate for lasting peace and commitment to resolving conflicts through negotiated political settlements.

When we achieve peace and political stability, we as Africans are better positioned to secure sustainable financing, debt relief, fairer trade, and stronger representation in global economic governance, thereby advancing both the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063.

The foundation of South Africa's G20 Presidency is its commitment to strengthening and reforming the international financial architecture, as well as deepening international economic cooperation. That forms part of the efforts to address the North-South divide, and the persistent poverty, inequality, and underdevelopment, especially in the developing world.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

What is equally crucial is that the G20 Social Summit presents South Africa with a strategic opportunity to frame global policy discussions around young people's capacities to drive inclusive economic development, inclusion and sustainability.

This presents an opportunity for the continent to take charge of its development. It is a call to reshape the global order toward justice, equity, and sustainability through the leadership and capabilities of our youth.

It is commendable that through the Y20 Communiqués, African youth have effectively delivered direct, youth-driven recommendations to G20 Leaders, influencing policy and decision-making. Their active participation in the Y20 and Social Summit positions them as vital contributors to the creation of a sustainable and inclusive global future.

Another issue we must assertively address at this summit is our collective effort to combat Gender-Based Violence. Gender-Based Violence continues to be one of Africa’s most pressing and severe social issues, eroding the dignity, security, and economic engagement of women and children throughout all communities.

As we participate in this G20 Social Summit, it is important that we leverage this international platform to raise awareness, enhance accountability, and coordinate effective action.

We urge the international community to address the enduring and emergent obstacles to gender equality with renewed urgency, solidarity, and innovation.

I must further indicate that the growth of the global south and the changing patterns of international cooperation illustrate significant shifts in global power dynamics impacting the current generation. Essentially, this points to a multipolar shift in global power.

The global south is increasingly asserting its voice, with institutions such as BRICS and the African Union, along with the G20 Presidency, highlighting a consensus that development should be inclusive, focused on people, and driven by youth.

This situation presents a collective opportunity to reshape global discourse by emphasising that Africans are not merely passive recipients of aid or policy but active agents of innovation, enterprise, and governance.

This being the second G20 Social Summit, we must acknowledge its importance as a forum that will guarantee that international leaders receive direct input from the people prior to making significant decisions. Building on Brazil’s 2024 G20 Presidency, South Africa maintains the importance of the G20 Social Summit as a vehicle for advancing the voice of civil society and other non-state actors in the agenda and declaration of the G20.

I have pleasantly observed that the lead-up to this Summit has been marked by unwavering rigour, inclusion and determination from sectors of international civil society, ensuring that their voices find meaningful expression in the G20 Agenda.

Distinguished Delegates,

We all know that South Africa’s 2025 G20 Presidency is guided by the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”.

This theme underscores the significance of social justice, inclusive development, and multilateral fairness as fundamental principles of global governance. It demonstrates a shared commitment to creating a world where cooperation transcends borders and fosters inclusive global economic growth.

Acknowledging the fact that the world we live in is currently grappling with a multitude of challenges, where there is a complex interplay between competition and threats around the globe.

As we endeavour to make international cooperation a reality, we remain inspired by the words of the world-renowned economist and Nobel Laureate Angus Deaton, who reminds us that “international cooperation is vital to keeping our globe safe, commerce flowing, and our planet habitable”.

These words emphasise the necessity of global collaboration for security, economic stability, and environmental sustainability. South Africa believes that our challenges are inherently transnational, meaning that no single nation can solve them alone.

Instead, international cooperation facilitates the pooling of resources, knowledge and efforts to address these interconnected issues effectively. We must continuously find ways to build bridges to common ground. Working together is key to building a better future with solutions that fit our unique challenges.

This year’s G20 Social Summit should be about developing solutions while serving as a platform for fostering cooperation and collaboration between state and non-state actors to advance a sustainable global partnership for development.

Most notably, enhanced South-South cooperation should become a practical reality, reinforced by tangible North-South cooperation.

The 2025 G20 main priority is to call for global collective partnership and action, while emphasising the achievement of inclusive growth, sustainable development, technological transformation, and addressing global challenges such as climate change and socio-economic inequalities.

The other overarching priorities are as follows:

Strengthening disaster resilience and response

Ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries

Mobilising finance for a Just Energy Transition and

Harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

To drive this agenda, we have introduced three cross-cutting Task Forces bridging the Sherpa and Finance Tracks, namely;

Task Force 1: on Inclusive Economic Growth, Industrialisation, Employment and Reduced Inequality

Task Force 2: on Food Security

Task Force 3: on Artificial Intelligence, Data Governance and Innovation for Sustainable Development.

Beyond these, South Africa is progressing with a Broadened Compact with Africa 2.0, which aims to enhance the continent's development priorities by integrating them into the global economic agenda.

The Broadened Compact with Africa 2.0 represents a key strategic initiative designed to advance economic transformation and foster technological innovation in African countries by promoting private investment and policy reform.

This initiative builds upon the foundation established during the German Presidency, emphasising a collaborative approach to Africa's economic development.

The Social Summit, therefore, focuses on five thematic areas as follows:

Digital Inclusion and Equitable Transformation

Trade, Resilience and Inclusive Value Chains

Inclusive Climate Justice, a Just Transition, and Energy Democracy

A Just and Sustainable Finance and International Financial Architecture

Building Momentum for the achievement of the SDGs and Agenda 2063.

These thematic areas maintain their significance in facilitating strong discussions and delivering actionable recommendations from global civil society regarding the inclusive future direction of the G20 and its Social Summit.

As I have mentioned, the G20's future direction, particularly under our South African Presidency, aims to address deep-seated global inequalities and challenges, with a strong emphasis on the needs of Africa and the Global South.

It is incumbent upon leaders of the world's largest economies to rise to the occasion, to lead by example, and to chart a course towards a more sustainable, equitable, and peaceful world.

With its rich history of overcoming adversity and deep commitment to social justice, South Africa stands ready to play its part in this noble endeavour.

From our struggles against apartheid to our ongoing efforts to combat poverty, inequality and discrimination, we have shown time and again that progress is possible when we stand together, united in purpose and driven by a shared vision of a better future.

For us, collaboration and solidarity are not just aspirations; they are necessities for shaping a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable global future.

As we engage in discussions in the upcoming days, we must remember the billions of lives at stake, the aspirations of unborn children, and our profound responsibility to leave behind a world that surpasses the one we inherited.

Let us commit ourselves to concrete actions, bold initiatives, and transformative policies that will bring about positive change and create opportunities for all.

In conclusion, I am confident that by working together, harnessing the power of collaboration, and embracing the values of solidarity and empathy, we can overcome even the greatest of challenges and build a future that is brighter, fairer, and more sustainable for generations to come.

I am confident that this Social Summit will serve as a platform for fostering cooperation and collaboration between state and non-state actors in advancing a sustainable global partnership for development.

It will surely incorporate the voices of civil society into the G20 decision-making process, promote global solidarity, advance inclusive development, and ultimately produce a declaration that accurately reflects the aspirations and realities of citizens' lives.

We wish to express sincere appreciation to all the engagement groups and social partners who have invested their time, expertise and energy in developing concrete proposals and declarations in the lead-up to the G20 Social Summit.

These collective efforts will not only strengthen the Social Summit Declaration, which you will formally present to President Ramaphosa at the closing session of this Summit on the 20th of November 2025, but will also meaningfully inform and shape the G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration. They will help to embed social justice, inclusion and sustainable development at the heart of the G20 agenda.

We call on all actors to maintain their engagement beyond the formal adoption of the G20 Declarations by remaining actively involved in tracking and assessing the implementation of commitments. In doing so, you will help to drive timely adjustments and ensure that G20 decisions lead to tangible, measurable progress in people’s lives.

Once again, welcome to South Africa, the land of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela. I wish you fruitful deliberations and contributions to the outcome document of the 2025 G20 Summit.

I thank you, Ha khensa, Inkomu!

