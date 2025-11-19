Defence notes with concern comments made by Chief of SA Navy

The Department of Defence has noted with concern comments made by the Chief of the South African Navy, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, a senior member of the Military Command, during the SA Navy Gala Dinner held over the past weekend.

During the delivery of his speech, Vice Admiral Lobese made an unfortunate statement that cast aspersions at the leadership of government.

The Minister regards these remarks not only as inappropriate, disingenuous and unfortunate on a matter he is fully aware that is receiving attention at all levels, starting from within the department to Parliament. The Minister will be taking appropriate steps to deal with this unfortunate outburst worst still from a senior person at his level.

The views expressed at the event do not reflect the official position of the Department.

