Lloyd’s Register and Jinan Shipyard join forces to advance maritime innovation in the GCC

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lloyd’s Register (LR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Jinan Shipyard , a Qatar Free-Zone-based shipbuilding company, to collaborate on the development, classification, inspection, and certification of marine vessels including yachts and tugs.Lloyd’s Register (LR) and Jinan Shipyard in Qatar Free Zone have signed an MOU to work together on developing, classifying, inspecting, and certifying marine vessels such as yachts and tugs.This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in enhancing shipbuilding capabilities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The MOU outlines a shared commitment to promoting safety, quality, and innovation in maritime construction and repair, while ensuring full compliance with international standards and regulations.Under the agreement, Jinan Shipyard will align its construction and repair activities with LR’s classification requirements, while LR will assign qualified surveyors, offer technical guidance, and issue certification upon successful completion of inspections and assessments.Engel-Jan de Boer, LR’s Yacht Segment Director, said: “This partnership reflects our mutual dedication to advancing sustainable and efficient shipbuilding practices in the region. Together, we aim to support the growth of Qatar’s maritime industry and contribute to global standards of excellence.”Kamal El Fassi, Business Development Manager – Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, LR, added: “Our collaboration represents an important milestone in our efforts to strengthen the Gulf’s maritime ecosystem. By combining LR’s global expertise with Jinan Shipyard’s growing capabilities, we are helping to shape a future of safer, smarter, and more sustainable shipbuilding across the region.”Jumah Abdulla J A Al-Muraikhi , Chairman of Jinan Shipyard, added: “This agreement with Lloyd’s Register is a testament of our ambition to set new benchmarks in shipbuilding excellence. By leveraging LR’s global expertise and our advanced facilities in Qatar Free Zone, we are creating a foundation for innovation and growth that will benefit the entire maritime ecosystem in the region.”A joint steering committee will guide the implementation of the MOU, ensuring collaboration and transparency throughout the partnership. The agreement, which runs until December 2026, includes provisions for renewal by mutual consent.

