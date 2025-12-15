Bunkering Services Initiative marks the start of operations across the ARA region

Representatives from the Initiative's founding participants Attendees at the Bunkering Services Initiative launch at Lloyd's Register's London headquarters. Panel speakers at the Bunkering Services Initiative launch at Lloyd's Register's London headquarters.

Leading marine fuel buyers and suppliers developed the Initiative to deliver unprecedented levels of accountability and efficiency.

By combining advanced technology with independent assurance, we are helping to deliver a new level of transparency and trust that supports safe, efficient and future-ready fuel operations.” — Andy Mckeran, LR’s Chief Growth Officer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A group of leading companies officially launched the Bunkering Services Initiative (Initiative) across Amsterdam–Rotterdam–Antwerp (ARA) ports with operations having been conducted since December 1, 2025.The Initiative, which is voluntary and open to any third party, introduces a new gold standard of bunkering operations with technology-enabled, verifiable, and traceable insights into fuel quantity and quality to bring greater transparency and efficiency to participating companies and to help address long-standing problems across the industry.Founding participants, from both the buying and supplying sides of the ARA bunker market, together account for a meaningful share of activity in the region and include: bp Marine, Cargill, Frontline, Hafnia, Hapag Lloyd, Mercuria, Minerva Bunkering, Oldendorff, Trafigura, TFG Marine, Unifeeder, and Vitol, as well as other significant industry players. Lloyd's Register will act as system auditor carrying out checks on barges, while ADP Clear Pte Ltd will be its technology partner for multi-party workflows, real-time reporting and verifiable performance metrics.The launch ceremony, which took place at the headquarters of Lloyd’s Register (LR) in London, marks the start of operations for a system designed to deliver unprecedented levels of transparency, accountability, and efficiency in one of the world’s largest marine fuel hubs. It was attended by representatives from the founding companies, new participants, port authorities, and other industry stakeholders, demonstrating the scale and significance of this uniquely cross-industry and collaborative approach.Following its unveiling in July 2025, the Initiative’s supplier participants have onboarded bunker barges, installed Internet-of-Things (IoT) enabled hardware, and had crew trained in the Initiative’s protocols and mass flow meter (MFM) operational best practices.All bunker barges have certified MFMs installed and integrated with ADP Clear’s hardware and software to allow seamless, real-time data capture. Every vessel has met LR’s qualification requirements and will remain subject to unannounced compliance inspections of the MFM system, piping, and seals.The major fuel testing companies are providing laboratory results directly into the platform providing buyers with visibility into fuel quality from every sample drawn from each parcel of fuel from shore tank through final delivery, as required by the BSI standards.Andy Mckeran, LR’s Chief Growth Officer, said: “LR has always championed innovation that strengthens confidence in the maritime industry, and this Initiative is a natural progression of that commitment. By combining advanced technology with independent assurance, we are helping to deliver a new level of transparency and trust that supports safe, efficient and future-ready fuel operations.”Jens Maul Jorgensen, Director of Bunker Purchasing at Oldendorff, said: “We welcome the introduction of the Bunkering Services Initiative and the opportunity it creates for greater transparency and cooperation between buyers and suppliers in the ARA region. We look forward to working with our partners to ensure safe, efficient and reliable bunkering operations.”Kenneth Dam, Executive Director and Global Head of Bunkering at TFG Marine said: “Since 2021, the industry has advocated for ISO 22192 standards for MFM implementation in the Ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam, set for January 2026. The BSI launch represents a decisive step by suppliers committed to eliminating market distortions, whilst aligning standards as closely as possible with Singapore. The BSI provides a strong framework for integrity, efficiency and compliance across international markets.”Tyler Baron, CEO of Minerva Bunkering said: “The BSI combines standardization, technology, and regulation to create a level playing field with robust competition on the basis of service quality and cost competitiveness.”Simon Lock, Head of Technology at ADP Clear said: “By integrating mass flow meters, blockchain workflows, and live reporting into a single platform, we’ve created a seamless chain of transparency. This level of visibility in bunkering has simply not existed before.”Notes for editors:About the Bunkering Services InitiativeThe Bunkering Services Initiative was developed through voluntary collaboration among certain physical marine fuel buyers and suppliers, with the purpose of addressing known challenges in fuel quantity consistency and quality transparency. The Initiative sets out open standards available to any organisation that wishes to adopt them.Founding participants, from both the buying and supplying sides of the ARA bunker market, together account for a meaningful share of activity in the region and include: bp Marine, Cargill, Frontline, Hafnia, Hapag‑Lloyd, Mercuria, Minerva Bunkering, Oldendorff, Trafigura, TFG Marine, Unifeeder, and Vitol, as well as other significant industry players.Designed as a self‑regulating framework supported by independent auditing, the operating model combines advanced measurement and data systems with continuous oversight:• Mass Flow Meters (MFM): Integrated with digital systems for precise quantity measurement.• Blockchain Workflows: Secure, multi‑party transaction records enabling full transparency.• Fuel Quality Tracking: Traceable and verifiable across the supply chain.• Quantity Balance Accounting: Complete reconciliation of delivered vs. supplied volumes.• Real‑Time Reporting: Instant visibility for buyers and suppliers on operational and compliance metrics.• Independent System Auditing: Ongoing qualification and inspection of participating bunker barges by Lloyd’s Register.Any marine fuel buyers and suppliers engaged in the ARA market and interested in participating in the Initiative can direct their inquiries to initiative@adpclear

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.