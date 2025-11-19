Freeze-Dried Fruits And Vegetables Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Freeze-Dried Fruits And Vegetables Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

"Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Freeze-Dried Fruits And Vegetables Market?

Recent years have seen a robust expansion in the market size of freeze-dried fruits and vegetables. It is projected to expand from $39.46 billion in 2024 to $41.74 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The significant growth during the historical period is due to factors such as heightened consumer consciousness about health and wellness, a surge in demand for easily accessible meals, growth of the food processing sector, rising personal income, and the broadening global food trade.

The market for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables is anticipated to witness significant expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of ""$56.45 billion by 2029 at an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth during the forecasted timeframe can be credited to the increasing inclination towards natural and organic foods, a surge in the demand for nutritious snacks, the burgeoning retail sector, growing consumer preference for products with extended shelf-lives, and the global expansion of supply chains. Noteworthy trends during this forecast period include progress in freeze-drying technologies, advancements in packaging to prolong shelf-life, the creation of novel product formulations, escalating usage of freeze-dried ingredients in culinary and food service applications, and the rising demand for unique, tropical freeze-dried fruits.

Download a free sample of the freeze-dried fruits and vegetables market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12543&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Freeze-Dried Fruits And Vegetables Market?

The surge in consumer desire for nutrition-focused foods is anticipated to drive the expansion of the freeze-dried fruit and vegetable industry in the future. Foods that contribute to vitality and overall wellness are considered as health-focused foods. Food items like fruits and vegetables, which are beneficial for health are often freeze-dried to enhance their longevity while preserving and providing the highest concentration of nutrients in an accessible format. For instance, Statistics Canada, a Canadian government-based statistics authority, reported in February 2023 that the revenue from fruits and vegetables sold directly from farms had escalated by 13.1% to $3 billion in 2021, marking a rise from 2022. Moreover, the sales of fruit and vegetable directly from farms saw an increase of 15.3% and 11.2%, respectively. As a result, the burgeoning consumer demand for nutrition-focused food items fuels the growth of the freeze-dried fruit and vegetable market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Freeze-Dried Fruits And Vegetables Market?

Major players in the Freeze-Dried Fruits And Vegetables Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Olam International Limited

• General Mills Inc.

• Conagra Brands Inc.

• Ajinomoto Co.

• Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

• Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

• Wise Foods Inc.

• Van Drunen Farms

• Crispy Green Inc.

• Vadilal Industries Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Freeze-Dried Fruits And Vegetables Industry?

Top-tier companies in the freeze-dried fruit and vegetables sector are launching new and creative products like non-GMO items to maintain their dominance in the industry. Freeze-dried non-GMO dried fruits are fruits that have been preserved through a method called freeze-drying, ensuring the retention of the majority of their nutritional content, taste, and texture. For example, in March 2024, Brothers All Natural, a freeze-dried fruit firm based in the United States, introduced its Infused Fruit Crisps at the Natural Products Expo West. These snacks are made of freeze-dried Fuji apples combined with raspberry, blueberry, and strawberry juices. Each bag, which carries 100% fruit without any added preservatives or additives, offers the equivalent nutritional value of two cups of fresh fruit for merely 90 calories. Additionally, they are free from common allergens, kosher, and non-GMO certified.

What Segments Are Covered In The Freeze-Dried Fruits And Vegetables Market Report?

The freeze-dried fruits and vegetablesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Fruits, Vegetables, Coffee Beans

2) By Form: Powders And Granules, Chunks Or Pieces, Flakes

3) By Application: Breakfast Cereal, Soups And Snacks, Ice Creams And Desserts, Bakery And Confectionery, Dips And Dressings, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Fruits: Apples, Strawberries, Bananas, Blueberries, Mangoes, Pineapples, Other Fruits

2) By Vegetables: Carrots, Peas, Spinach, Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Corn, Other Vegetables

3) By Coffee Beans: Arabica, Robusta, Specialty Blends

View the full freeze-dried fruits and vegetables market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/freeze-dried-fruits-and-vegetables-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Freeze-Dried Fruits And Vegetables Market?

In the Freeze-Dried Fruits And Vegetables Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific topped the list in 2024 and anticipates the quickest expansion in the coming years. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Freeze-Dried Fruits And Vegetables Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Dried Peas Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dried-peas-global-market-report

Home Freezers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-freezers-global-market-report

Household Refrigerators And Home Freezers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-refrigerators-and-home-freezers-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.