E2 Lighting Expands Emergency Lighting Solutions With New Downlights and T8 EBBU Tubes

E2 Lighting International Inc.

E2 Lighting introduces emergency downlights & T8 EBBU emergency tubes designed to support consistent, code-compliant lighting during unexpected power outages.

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E2 Lighting announces the expansion of its emergency lighting lineup with the addition of downlights with emergency battery backup and T8 EBBU emergency tubes, offering reliable lighting solutions for commercial, residential, and public facilities during power disruptions. These new products aim to support safety and visibility by ensuring continuous illumination when the main power supply fails.The downlights with integrated emergency battery systems are designed to automatically activate during outages, delivering up to 90 minutes of light. Available in multiple sizes, including 4”, 6”, 8”, and 10”, these downlights combine modern design with critical safety functionality. Each fixture features a pre-installed battery and meets performance standards required for emergency applications in commercial and public environments.In addition, E2 Lighting has introduced T8 EBBU emergency tubes, which function as both standard and emergency lighting in a single unit. These dual-mode tubes are suitable for retrofit or new installations and help streamline compliance with emergency lighting codes. The tubes switch seamlessly from main power to backup battery operation, ensuring that essential areas remain lit during outages.Both product lines are built for durability and ease of integration. The fixtures and tubes include features such as self-diagnostic systems and push-to-test functionality, making them suitable for ongoing facility management and code inspections.An E2 Lighting spokesperson commented, “Our goal is to support safe and reliable lighting environments with products that are built to perform in critical situations. These emergency lighting solutions offer dependable operation without compromising on design or installation efficiency.”E2 Lighting continues to develop lighting systems that align with evolving building codes, energy guidelines, and the increasing need for resilient infrastructure. By focusing on integrated battery technologies and straightforward installation, the company aims to simplify emergency preparedness for commercial and institutional spaces.About E2 LightingE2 Lighting designs and manufactures advanced LED lighting systems with a focus on energy efficiency, intelligent control, and emergency readiness. Since 2013, the company has supplied solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential environments, offering products that meet industry standards and modern performance expectations.

