E2 Lighting Offers Slim Down Lights with Emergency Battery 6 Inch CCT Tunable

E2 Lighting International Inc.

E2 Lighting expands its product offerings with Slim Down Lights equipped with a pre-wired emergency battery and tunable color temperature options.

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E2 Lighting has built its reputation on delivering efficient, reliable, and compliant lighting solutions for residential, commercial, and specialty applications. The company has announced the availability of its Slim Down Light with integrated emergency battery backup, designed to align with evolving safety standards and user preferences.This down light with emergency battery is equipped with a pre-wired 10W backup power source that provides up to 90 minutes of illumination during unexpected outages. The design emphasizes both functionality and versatility, offering users adjustable color temperature settings for customizable lighting experiences. Its slim and seamless profile also allows easy integration into a wide range of environments, making it a practical choice for homeowners and commercial property managers alike.“Lighting is not only about efficiency; it is also about safety and reliability,” said a spokesperson for E2 Lighting. “By combining energy-conscious design with emergency preparedness, this solution reflects our ongoing mission to meet the needs of modern residential and commercial spaces.”The Slim Down Light was developed to address a critical market need for compact, reliable emergency lighting that does not compromise on design. With its pre-wired battery and tunable settings, the product is designed to support compliance with regulatory requirements while ensuring long-term value for both installers and end users. By integrating these functions into one solution, E2 Lighting has created an option that addresses energy efficiency, emergency readiness, and aesthetic appeal in a single fixture.The addition of a dependable backup feature reinforces the light’s role as a safeguard during emergencies. In spaces where visibility is critical, uninterrupted illumination can make a meaningful difference.By combining advanced LED efficiency with backup reliability, the Slim Down Light provides assurance for facilities managers, business owners, and residents who prioritize preparedness. “During emergencies, uninterrupted light is critical,” the spokesperson added. “Our design ensures that users have both the functionality of a modern, tunable light and the reassurance of a reliable backup system when it is needed most.”Suitable for residential properties, commercial environments, and specialty applications, the Slim Down Light demonstrates versatility across multiple markets. The company highlighted that the design can also be applied as a can light with an emergency battery , making it a practical option for professionals seeking a solution that aligns with safety standards while maintaining a sleek architectural finish.Since 2013, E2 Lighting has manufactured and distributed lighting products built around efficiency, safety, and compliance. The company continues to expand its offerings to serve the combined requirements of energy savings, regulatory standards, and long-term performance, remaining committed to developing solutions that deliver both functional reliability and design flexibility.About E2 Lighting:Founded in 2013, E2 Lighting is a manufacturer and distributor of advanced lighting solutions for residential, commercial, and specialty markets. The company emphasizes efficiency, compliance, and functional reliability in its products, with a focus on addressing energy savings, safety, and regulatory requirements through innovative and dependable designs.

