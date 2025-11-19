Food Diagnostics Market Size Worth $27.2 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Food Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

"Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Food Diagnostics Market Worth?

The market for food diagnostics has seen a robust expansion in the past few years. The market is predicted to expand from $18.51 billion in 2024 to $19.77 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors such as strict food safety rules, the internationalization of food supply chains, the insistence on transparency by consumers, the industry's embrace of quick testing methods, and worldwide trading of food items have all contributed to the past growth.

The market size for food diagnostics is projected to experience robust growth in the following years, with an expectation to reach ""$27.2 billion by 2029"", growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This anticipated growth is primarily due to rising interests in allergen identification, the requirement for on-site and mobile diagnostics, the increasing significance of traceability and microbial testing, and the expansion of natural and organic food industries. The main trends expected during this period are the integration of technologies in the sector, the digitisation of food records, swift testing methodologies, point-of-care diagnostics, enhancement of biosafety levels, and remote sensing technologies.

Download a free sample of the food diagnostics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10266&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Food Diagnostics Market?

The rise in cases of food tampering is anticipated to fuel the growth of the food diagnostics sector in the future. Food tampering involves the degradation of food quality by introducing or substituting food substances with undisclosed alternative ingredients, or by removing valuable components. The scientific technique of assessing food content and quality, known as food diagnostics, aids in identifying food adulteration where inferior or harmful ingredients are added to food products. Consequently, the surge in food tampering incidents boosts the demand for food diagnostics. For instance, in January 2023, the Food and Drug Administration, a US intergovernmental body, reported expert estimates that food fraud impacts 1% of the international food industry and incurs $10-$15 billion annually, while some recent evaluations estimate the cost may skyrocket up to $40 billion per annum. Thus, the escalating cases of food adulteration are propelling the expansion of the food diagnostics market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Food Diagnostics Market?

Major players in the Food Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Randox Food Diagnostics

• 3M Company

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Neogen Corporation

• FOSS India Private Limited

• bioMérieux SA

• Danaher Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Food Diagnostics Sector?

The food diagnostics market is seeing an increasing trend of product innovation. To remain competitive and bolster their market position, many leading companies are integrating new technologies into their operations. One pivotal example is the Swiss healthcare company, Roche Holding AG, which in November 2023, introduced a qPCR system known as the lightcycler PRO system. This innovative system is designed to be at the forefront of qPCR technology for both research and clinical diagnostics purposes. It aims to fulfill the requirements of molecular diagnostics in the clinical sphere and solve public health-related issues. Roche's unveiling of this next-generation qPCR system further emphasizes their commitment to modern diagnostic solutions. They are primarily focusing on advancements in molecular and point-of-care solutions, lab automation, core lab systems, as well as digital and high-medical-value diagnostics - all aimed at transforming patient care.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Food Diagnostics Market Share?

The food diagnosticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: System, Test Kits, Consumable

2) By Types Of Tests: Food Safety Testing, Food Authenticity Testing, Food Shelf Life Testing Market

3) By Site: Inhouse, Outsourcing Facility

4) By Food Tested: Meat Poultry And Seafood, Processed Food, Dairy Products, Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals Grains And Pulses, Nuts Seeds And Spices, Other Food Tested

Subsegments:

1) By System: Automated Testing Systems, Point-of-Care Testing Systems, Laboratory Testing Systems

2) By Test Kits: Microbiological Test Kits, Chemical Test Kits, Allergen Test Kits

3) By Consumable: Reagents And Chemicals, Sample Collection Tools, Control Materials

View the full food diagnostics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-diagnostics-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Food Diagnostics Market?

In 2024, Europe led the food diagnostics market as the most significant region, according to the Food Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025. The report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Food Diagnostics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-devices-global-market-report

Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-surgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spinal-surgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.