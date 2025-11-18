Cleantech Investment Breaks New Ground In 2025, Driven by The Energy Sector

Cleantech funding is up 15% year-on-year, with the energy sector accounting for more than 90% of funding as the renewable transition spurs investment

BASINGSTOKE, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New research from Zero Carbon Academy (ZCA) finds that global cleantech investment has broken new ground in 2025, up by 15% year-on-year with this largely driven by contributions towards the energy sector.Cleantech investment breaks new ground in 2025ZCA’s latest report Cleantech: Market investment & sector outlook 2025 finds that funding into cleantech companies is up by 15% for the first half of 2025 when compared with the same period last year, driven by investment into the energy segment. However, investment into resource extraction & manufacturing, waste management & water, and the transport sector is also up year-on-year. The report finds that the cleantech market will continue to be dominated by North America, which has led investment since 2020 and has received 49% of total investment to 30th June 2025.In an update on last year’s research, following a strong H1 2024, annual investment levels fell short of the total seen in 2023, reaching $299 billion compared with the $468 billion of investment recorded a year prior. This means that overall, between 2023 and 2024, cleantech funding levels dropped by 36% due to a strong H2 2023, in which the industry saw significant investment into the energy and battery & storage segments.Research author Lauren Foye commented: “The first half of 2024 laid the foundations for a strong year overall for cleantech investment globally, however, this fell away in the second part of the year meaning we did not see 2023’s record breaking investment levels surpassed. Encouragingly though, 2025 appears to be a stellar year for the industry, currently outperforming H1 2024 with several key sectors up year-on-year.”ZCA’s Cleantech Top 50To showcase the innovation and disruptive players in the cleantech space, ZCA has produced the second edition of its industry renowned ‘Cleantech top 50’ product. This groundbreaking analysis reveals the top 50 cleantech businesses set to impact the market throughout 2025 and into 2026, making it critical reading for those interested this burgeoning industry.For a sample of the research, including a snapshot of the Energy, Battery & Storage representatives listed in ZCA’s Cleantech Top 50, download the free whitepaper: Cleantech Trailblazers ~ Mapping innovation and impact across the green economy.Zero Carbon Academy provides information, training, and accreditation to organisations seeking to reach net zero, offering analyst reports and industry commentary, alongside educational courses, and consultancy.

