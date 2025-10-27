Celebrating Global Innovation: Cleantech Visionaries Honoured at ZCA Cleantech Awards 2025

ZCA Cleantech Awards 2025 Winners

ZCA announces the winners of the 2025 Cleantech Awards, spotlighting transformative solutions accelerating the world’s transition to net zero.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZCA proudly reveals the winners of the 2025 ZCA Cleantech Awards , recognising a new cohort of trailblazing innovators driving breakthrough progress in sustainability and low-carbon technologies.From biotech and advanced materials to AI and resource management, this year’s honourees are setting global benchmarks for climate-positive impact and scalable, real-world change.The Awards recognise pioneers across twelve critical sectors, each demonstrating how innovation can reshape global value chains and fast-track decarbonisation. Winners were meticulously selected from ZCA’s Cleantech Top 50 Report and responses against the call for submissions, which highlights the most promising and impactful clean technology innovators globally.Each winner stands out for its proven commitment to excellence, environmental impact, and robust commercial potential, underscoring their critical contribution to a sustainable global economy.Leadership in Innovation: Jury Perspectives"The 2025 Cleantech Awards celebrate the innovators who are radically rethinking the way our world operates—from how we grow food and build cities to how we power industries and manage resources,” said Tony Foye, Director, ZCA.“These companies prove that bold, disruptive innovation, backed by scalable technology and clear vision, is the most powerful tool for creating measurable climate impact. They are not just imagining a net zero future—they are actively building it.”The awards jury highlighted the growing maturity and systemic influence of this year’s winners.Simon Graham, Head of Innovation at De Courcy Alexander Ltd, commented on the commercial momentum: "2025 is another year of massive growth in clean technologies and seeing how different industries are driving change, whether in incumbents or the emerging next generation of business leaders, is one of the joys of the ZCA Cleantech Awards. Not only are these companies making an impact, they are also raising substantial finance for growth and I look forward to seeing how the finalists grow in the future."Another Jury member, Chris Jones, Product Manager for ESG Solutions at BlueCherryby CGS (Computer Generated Solutions), emphasized the industry-wide transformation: “The ZCA Cleantech winners show how climate solutions are becoming system solutions; clean power where it’s needed (HUSK), circular materials at industrial scale (PureCycle Technologies, Eco Material Technologies), and deep decarbonisation inside factories (LanzaTech). With BioNova emerging and Form Energy scaling, the pipeline from invention to infrastructure has never been stronger.”ZCA Cleantech Award 2025 WinnersZCA Cleantech Awards 2025 WinnersAgTech — InariTransforming agriculture through advanced gene editing with the SEEDesign™ platform, which enhances crop resilience, boosts yields, and reduces environmental impact.Energy & Battery — Form EnergyReimagining long-duration energy storage with pioneering iron-air battery technology capable of 100-hour (multi-day) storage, enabling a more stable and affordable renewable grid.Technology & Analytics — LanzaTechConverting carbon waste into new value. LanzaTech’s breakthrough bio-fermentation process transforms industrial emissions into circular carbon resources such as fuels and chemicals.Automotive — Automotive Cells Company (ACC)Powering the future of e-mobility. Backed by Stellantis and Mercedes, ACC is rapidly expanding Europe’s EV battery manufacturing capacity with new gigafactories in France, Germany, and Italy.Real Estate & Construction — Eco Material TechnologiesBuilding greener foundations. Eco Material’s near-zero carbon cement innovations use fly ash and pozzolanic materials to sustainably replace Portland cement, cutting emissions while strengthening concrete performance.Financial Services — BlueOnionEmpowering sustainable finance through intelligence. BlueOnion’s AI-powered platform delivers real-time ESG analytics, due diligence, and compliance tools, helping investors make data-driven, responsible decisions.Artificial Intelligence — AMP RoboticsRevolutionising waste management with AI. AMP Robotics’ intelligent systems sort and recover materials autonomously, maximising recycling efficiency and value extraction from waste streams.Waste Management & Water — PureCycle TechnologiesClosing the loop on plastics. PureCycle’s proprietary process turns waste polypropylene into virgin-quality resin, creating a truly circular plastics economy at industrial scale.Cleantech Innovator — Form EnergyRecognised for the disruptive potential and scalability of its long-duration energy storage technology.Cleantech for Change — HUSKHonoured for delivering clean power solutions where it’s needed most, accelerating energy access and development.Rising Star — BioNovaBringing clean energy to rural areas with IoT-enabled biodigesters that convert organic waste into renewable biogas and biofertiliser, tracking impact in real time.For more information about the awards and to explore the full list of finalists, please visit zerocarbonacademy.com. Join the conversation and congratulate the winners on our LinkedIn page as we continue driving global collaboration towards a sustainable future.

