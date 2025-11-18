Long An International Port wins The People Development Award at the 2025 IBJ Awards

Mr. Vo Quoc Huy, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Long An International Port, together with Mr. Tran Phi Bang, Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Vu Anh Khoi, Sales Director, attended the IBJ Awards 2025 Gala Night to receive the People Development Award. Long An International Port wins The People Development Award at the IBJ Awards 2025 The delegation from Long An International Port visited Port of Liverpool to observe and learn from the advanced management models implemented by Peel Ports Group.

Long An International Port becomes the first Vietnamese company to win the People Development Award at the 2025 IBJ Awards.

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long An International Port surpassed leading ports and logistics companies from around the world to become the first and only Vietnamese company to receive The People Development Award at the 2025 International Bulk Journal (IBJ) Awards held on November 17, 2025, where industry leaders from around the world gathered to honor outstanding achievements in the bulk logistics sector.The IBJ Awards Night 2025, hosted by the International Bulk Journal at the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool, United Kingdom, announced the winners to a global audience of maritime ports and logistics enterprises. Securing the highest recognition in this category highlights Long An International Port’s strong commitment to a comprehensive human resources development strategy, a priority embedded in the port’s long-term investment vision as one of the most significant seaport projects in southern Vietnam. This marks the first time a Vietnamese enterprise has ever been recognized in this category, signaling the port’s breakthrough in elevating Vietnamese cultural, social, and economic values, while strengthening international partnerships and Vietnam’s presence on the global map.Standing Out Among Global Leaders Through People DevelopmentThroughout its development, Long An International Port has built a long-term human resources strategy, prioritizing continuous training, capability enhancement, and strong leadership development. The port places great emphasis on comprehensive employee welfare, encourages innovation, and fosters a dynamic, modern working environment. These efforts have strengthened operational efficiency and service quality, enabling the port to optimize its capacity and contribute meaningfully to local and regional socio-economic development.Mr. Vo Quoc Huy, Chairman and CEO of Long An International Port, shared, "We are honored to be recognized among colleagues from around the world. We want the international community to know that Vietnamese enterprises continue to strive for excellence and reach new heights. Our people are our most valuable asset and the foundation of all success. Building a people-centered work environment is the key to advancement and spreading positive values to the community. I also want to express my sincere thanks to all our employees for their dedication and efforts. Today, as we represent Vietnam wearing the traditional ao dai, we proudly share the cultural beauty, the spirit of our people, and the identity of a Vietnamese port to the rest of the world.”Fulfilling Tay Ninh Province’s Vision Towards Holistic DevelopmentFollowing the recent regional restructuring, Tay Ninh Province strengthened its competitive edge with an extensive portfolio of strategic industrial parks and clusters, abundant ready-for-development land, fully built-out infrastructure, and attractive investment incentives. The province is committed to aligning workforce quality with industry demands, particularly in logistics, renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, green production models, smart urban development, and integrated supply chains. Tay Ninh is actively identifying and seizing opportunities for training collaboration, skills transfer, and high-quality workforce development to support its priority industrial sectors in the new phase of growth. The province is intensifying its labor, investment, and trade promotion efforts, reaffirming its support for investors, expanding its partner network, and building meaningful ties with localities, corporations, and business associations in neighboring countries. These initiatives aim to lay a strong foundation for attracting strategic investment in the next phase of development.Building upon this, Dongtam Group and Long An International Port are working alongside the province to advance a long-term and sustainable human resources development strategy focused on training, upskilling, and professional specialization across key sectors. This will create opportunities for research, practical learning, employment, and personal growth for the local workforce. It will also contribute to improved knowledge, higher incomes, and better living standards, while promoting innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable development.Mr. Vo Quoc Huy emphasized, “The development of Long An International Port has generated positive ripple effects, encouraging collaboration among local authorities, businesses, and educational institutions, contributing to the formation of a sustainable logistics ecosystem in Tay Ninh.”Vietnam aims to become a modern, industrialized high-income country by 2030, looking ahead to 2045–2050. The national Logistics Service Development Strategy (2025–2035, with vision to 2050), targets training 90% of logistics workforce to have technical expertise.The People Development Award further emphasizes Long An International Port’s commitment to its mission of people and community-centered development and its ambition to become an internationally recognized port of choice in Vietnam.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.