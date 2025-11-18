LONG AN INTERNATIONAL PORT AND PORT OF KOBE SIGN MOU, STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TOWARD A VIETNAM–JAPAN GREEN SUPPLY CHAIN

(1) MOU signing ceremony between Long An International Port and Port of Kobe, witnessed by Mr. Ngo Trinh Ha, Consul General of Vietnam in Osaka (third from left); Mr. Pham Tan Hoa, Vice Chairman, Tay Ninh Provincial People’s Committee (third from right); “Tay Ninh Province Investment Promotion Conference in the Kansai Region” held in Osaka on the afternoon of November 17, 2025 Leaders of Dongtam Group and Long An International Port during a site visit at Port of Kobe.

Strategic port partnership signed during the Investment, Labor, and Trade Promotion Program in Japan

KOBE, JAPAN, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the Investment, Labor, and Trade Promotion Program in Japan (November 16–22, 2025), led by Mr. Nguyen Van Quyet, Secretary of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee, Long An International Port (Vietnam) and the Port of Kobe (Japan) officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a Strategic Port Partnership. The agreement underscores the commitment of both local governments and business communities to promote trade, strengthen connectivity, and enhance industrial competitiveness toward sustainable global integration.A key highlight of the mission was a series of three investment promotion conferences across major Japanese economic hubs, the Kansai–Tay Ninh Investment Connection Conference in Osaka on November 17, the Tay Ninh Investment Promotion Conference in Tokyo on November 19, and the Labor and Investment Promotion Conference in Yamanashi on November 20.On the afternoon of November 17, 2025, the MOU signing between Long An International Port and the Port of Kobe took place with the attendance of senior leaders, including Dr. Ngo Trinh Ha, Consul General of Vietnam in Osaka; Mr. Pham Tan Hoa, Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh Provincial People’s Committee; representatives of Tay Ninh departments and agencies; and leaders from the Kobe City Government and Port of Kobe. Dongtam Group , the developer of Long An International Port, was represented by Chairman Vo Quoc Thang, CEO Nguyen Thuy Quynh Huong, and business associations participating in the Kansai–Tay Ninh conference.Strengthening Connectivity for Sustainable DevelopmentThough relatively new, Long An International Port has proactively expanded global cooperation to learn from international best practices, enhance technical capabilities, and develop value-added logistics projects. The port has established ties with major international ports, including the Port of Oakland, Port of Long Beach, Port of Portland (USA), Port of Gothenburg (Sweden), SPG-Bohaiwan Port (China), and OPASCOR (Philippines).Following nearly a year of discussions, Long An International Port and the Port of Kobe formalized a strategic partnership focusing on: enhancing maritime transport capacity and expanding cargo throughput at both ports; sharing best practices in port governance, operations, and modern terminal management; facilitating connections with global business partners and customers; collaborating on green port and smart port initiatives, applying advanced technologies to reduce carbon emissions; and developing joint training programs and professional exchanges to strengthen logistics workforce quality.Prior to the signing, the delegation conducted a working session and site visit at the Port of Kobe, one of Japan’s most historic and technologically advanced logistics hubs.Two Port Icons with a Shared VisionLocated in Hyōgo Prefecture along Osaka Bay, the Port of Kobe is one of Japan’s earliest international ports, established in 1868. From its origins as a small fishing settlement and through more than a century of development, challenges, and reconstruction, the port has evolved into a major Asian maritime gateway. Today, Kobe is recognized for its deep-water container terminals, advanced logistics ecosystem, connection to Kobe Airport, and pioneering green port and smart port initiatives. The city remains a symbol of innovation and international integration.Long An International Port, located in Tan Tap Commune, Long An Province, Vietnam, sits approximately 30 km south of Ho Chi Minh City. Once a saline marshland ravaged by war, the area has been transformed through strategic seaport development into a vibrant logistics and industrial hub. The port aims to become one of Asia’s port of choice, contributing significantly to Vietnam’s Logistics Development Strategy for 2025–2035, with a vision to 2050.Developed by Dongtam Group, a Vietnamese company with over 56 years of experience, the port forms the key node of a comprehensive Port-Industrial Park-Industrial Service-Urban development ecosystem designed for long-term, sustainable growth. The port serves as the central node for cargo handling and international-standard transshipment. The industrial park supports manufacturing, processing, and heavy industries, especially oversized and overweight cargo. The industrial service area houses warehousing, distribution centers, and value-added logistics operations. The urban area provides residential areas, amenities, and integrated services for workers, residents, and experts.Since its establishment in 2015, Long An International Port has rapidly become a key regional consolidation and transshipment hub. It eases congestion at Ho Chi Minh City port clusters, reduces traffic pressure, and significantly optimizes logistics costs for businesses across the Mekong Delta. For enterprises in Tay Ninh Province and neighboring regions, the port acts as a vital catalyst for industrial expansion and investment attraction.Promoting Trade, Lowering Logistics Costs, and Boosting Regional CompetitivenessVietnam’s export sector in the first three quarters of 2025 has maintained positive momentum despite increasing global uncertainties, tariff pressure, and technical trade barriers. Thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises have been adjusting their strategies, optimizing operational costs, accelerating digital transformation, and seeking new market opportunities.Tay Ninh Province’s development plan through 2030, with a vision to 2050, envisions over 59 industrial parks and 82 industrial clusters, positioning logistics as a key strategic industry. In this context, international port partnerships like that between Long An International Port and the Port of Kobe open new avenues for effective collaboration. The agreement reinforces the commitment of local governments and business communities to deepen trade relations and enhance supply chain connectivity while supporting the development of modern, sustainable infrastructure.The partnership is expected to improve supply chain performance, strengthen Vietnam’s participation in regional value chains, and enhance readiness for global integration. With both Vietnam and Japan possessing long coastlines, advanced maritime capabilities, and shared strategic interests, this cooperation further enriches the long-standing friendship between the two nations.With both Vietnam and Japan possessing long coastlines and strong maritime economic potential, this partnership continues to deepen the shared vision towards a sustainable and prosperous future built on a foundation of solid cooperation.

