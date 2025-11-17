Senate Bill 1096 Printer's Number 1317
PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - (1) Funds authorized under this chapter shall be used to
supplement, and not supplant, money otherwise available for
projects.
(2) The department shall prioritize funds to improve
bridges Statewide based on condition.
(3) The department shall consult with the chairperson
and minority chairperson of the Transportation Committee of
the Senate and the chairperson and minority chairperson of
the Transportation Committee of the House of Representatives,
then develop a plan to deliver bridge projects Statewide in
accordance with this section and post the plan on the
department's publicly accessible Internet website.
(4) Projects shall be bid using the department's
engineering and construction management system.
(5) The department shall ensure that projects are bid
within two years and completed within five years.
(b) Use of savings.--From the additional debt to be incurred
for bridges under this chapter, the department shall use savings
to improve the department's highways on three or four digit
State routes on the non-Federal aid highway system in this
Commonwealth. Highway projects under this subsection shall be
bid using the department's engineering and construction
management system and adhere to the provisions of this chapter.
(c) Ineligibility.--The following are ineligible uses of
funds under this chapter:
(1) Preservation strategies, commonly referred to as oil
and chip or sealcoat.
(2) Patching and sealing.
(3) Any construction, reconstruction or maintenance work
performed by the department's county maintenance districts.
20250SB1096PN1317 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.