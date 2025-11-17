Senate Bill 1096 Printer's Number 1317

PENNSYLVANIA, November 17 - (1) Funds authorized under this chapter shall be used to

supplement, and not supplant, money otherwise available for

projects.

(2) The department shall prioritize funds to improve

bridges Statewide based on condition.

(3) The department shall consult with the chairperson

and minority chairperson of the Transportation Committee of

the Senate and the chairperson and minority chairperson of

the Transportation Committee of the House of Representatives,

then develop a plan to deliver bridge projects Statewide in

accordance with this section and post the plan on the

department's publicly accessible Internet website.

(4) Projects shall be bid using the department's

engineering and construction management system.

(5) The department shall ensure that projects are bid

within two years and completed within five years.

(b) Use of savings.--From the additional debt to be incurred

for bridges under this chapter, the department shall use savings

to improve the department's highways on three or four digit

State routes on the non-Federal aid highway system in this

Commonwealth. Highway projects under this subsection shall be

bid using the department's engineering and construction

management system and adhere to the provisions of this chapter.

(c) Ineligibility.--The following are ineligible uses of

funds under this chapter:

(1) Preservation strategies, commonly referred to as oil

and chip or sealcoat.

(2) Patching and sealing.

(3) Any construction, reconstruction or maintenance work

performed by the department's county maintenance districts.

20250SB1096PN1317 - 2 -

