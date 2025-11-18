Senate Resolution 195 Printer's Number 1321
PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - to his community; and
WHEREAS, Senator Brightbill served with distinction as the
District Attorney of Lebanon County from 1977 to 1981, where he
upheld the rule of law and protected the residents of his
community with fairness and conviction; and
WHEREAS, In 1982, Senator Brightbill was elected to the State
Senate to represent the 48th District, which included all of
Lebanon County and portions of Berks, Dauphin, Lancaster and
Lehigh Counties, beginning a 24-year tenure of exemplary service
that concluded on November 30, 2006; and
WHEREAS, Throughout Senator Brightbill's distinguished Senate
career, he demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities,
serving as Majority Caucus Secretary from 1985 to 1988, Majority
Whip from 1989 to 1990 and 1997 to 1999, Majority Policy Chair
in 1991 and ultimately rising to the position of Majority Leader
from 2000 to 2006; and
WHEREAS, As Majority Leader, Senator Brightbill provided
steady and principled leadership during critical budget
negotiations and legislative sessions, earning the respect of
colleagues across the political spectrum; and
WHEREAS, Senator Brightbill served as chairperson of the
Rules and Executive Nominations Committee and was a member of
the Appropriations Committee, where he helped shape
Pennsylvania's fiscal policy and ensured responsible stewardship
of taxpayer resources; and
WHEREAS, Senator Brightbill was recognized by PoliticsPA as
runner-up for the 2003 Politician of the Year, acknowledging his
growing influence and effectiveness in navigating complex
legislative challenges; and
WHEREAS, Senator Brightbill was known for making difficult
