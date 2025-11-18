Senate Resolution 195 Printer's Number 1321

PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - to his community; and

WHEREAS, Senator Brightbill served with distinction as the

District Attorney of Lebanon County from 1977 to 1981, where he

upheld the rule of law and protected the residents of his

community with fairness and conviction; and

WHEREAS, In 1982, Senator Brightbill was elected to the State

Senate to represent the 48th District, which included all of

Lebanon County and portions of Berks, Dauphin, Lancaster and

Lehigh Counties, beginning a 24-year tenure of exemplary service

that concluded on November 30, 2006; and

WHEREAS, Throughout Senator Brightbill's distinguished Senate

career, he demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities,

serving as Majority Caucus Secretary from 1985 to 1988, Majority

Whip from 1989 to 1990 and 1997 to 1999, Majority Policy Chair

in 1991 and ultimately rising to the position of Majority Leader

from 2000 to 2006; and

WHEREAS, As Majority Leader, Senator Brightbill provided

steady and principled leadership during critical budget

negotiations and legislative sessions, earning the respect of

colleagues across the political spectrum; and

WHEREAS, Senator Brightbill served as chairperson of the

Rules and Executive Nominations Committee and was a member of

the Appropriations Committee, where he helped shape

Pennsylvania's fiscal policy and ensured responsible stewardship

of taxpayer resources; and

WHEREAS, Senator Brightbill was recognized by PoliticsPA as

runner-up for the 2003 Politician of the Year, acknowledging his

growing influence and effectiveness in navigating complex

legislative challenges; and

WHEREAS, Senator Brightbill was known for making difficult

