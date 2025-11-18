Influential Women Highlights Carmen Park: A Trailblazer in Engineering and STEM Advocacy

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Global Manufacturing Transformation and Championing Women in LeadershipCarmen Park is a dynamic global leader and engineer with 30 years of experience across a diverse range of high-tech industries such as automotive, telecommunications, semiconductors, aerospace, defense, medical devices, and HVAC. Currently, Carmen is making waves in the HVAC industry, serving as Senior Global Quality Leader at Carrier, performing while transforming the company’s manufacturing operations and $8 billion global supply chain to enhance lives, support a healthier planet, and build a better future for everyone. Her extensive expertise encompasses manufacturing engineering, end-to-end quality, supply chain technical sourcing, new product introduction, operational excellence, and data analytics, skills honed through impactful roles at industry giants such as Ford Motor, GM, Lucent Technologies, Bell Labs, Qualcomm, Johnson & Johnson, and Kaman Aerospace.Carmen holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Mechanical Engineering and is currently pursuing a Master’s in Data Analytics from Penn State University, blending her deep technical knowledge with advanced analytical capabilities. She is renowned for her ability to lead high-performing cross-functional teams, tackle complex technical challenges, and drive continuous improvement through Lean Six Sigma and digital transformation strategies.Carmen attributes her success to a robust engineering foundation from Ford Motor, a passion for lifelong learning, and a commitment to innovation and inclusion. Her remarkable career has included launching the first in-flight Wi-Fi internet system, Gogoair at Qualcomm, and enhancing missile systems’ performance, receiving a Director’s Award at Kaman Aerospace. Carmen’s journey—from Mexico to the U.S. and from automotive to aerospace and HVAC—reflects her dedication to technical excellence, data analytics, and mentorship in STEM fields.In addition to her technical prowess, Carmen is a dedicated STEM mentor and a passionate advocate for women in leadership roles. Her commitment to empowering underrepresented voices in engineering and technology is evident through her past service on boards, including the Society of Women Engineers and How Women Lead.Carmen’s journey has not been without challenges. She has faced gender bias, but this experience has only strengthened her resolve to break stereotypes, educate everyone on the advantages of diverse inclusion in innovation, and demonstrate that women can excel in male-dominated industries. “No matter your background, surround yourself with diverse mentors who inspire growth and remind you that your voice matters,” Carmen said.She strives to show up as her genuine self, whether at home or in the workplace—respectful, energetic, and collaborative. Carmen is dedicated to creating an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive, continually working to ensure that all voices are heard and valued. Carmen’s favorite quote is “I come as one, but stand as ten thousand,” by Maya AngelouLearn More about Carmen Park:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/carmen-park Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

