Influential Women Spotlights Paula C. Arias, Esq., FCiarb: A Leader in International Arbitration and Legal Education

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- University of Miami Law Director Champions Access to Justice Through Innovative Dispute ResolutionPaula C. Arias, Esq., FCiarb, a distinguished attorney and educator, is making significant strides in the fields of international arbitration, cross-border transactions, and comparative law. A native of Medellin, Colombia, Paula is a graduate of Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana and holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Miami School of Law. With over two decades of experience, she is licensed to practice law in both Colombia and Florida, making her an invaluable asset in the global legal community.Currently serving as Director and Lecturer at the University of Miami School of Law, Paula leads the International Moot Court Program (IMCP) and teaches courses that shape the next generation of legal professionals. Her dedication to exploring how access to justice can be achieved through various dispute resolution mechanisms is evident in her academic and research endeavors. Paula advocates for access to justice as a fundamental human right, examining its implications across various fields, from human rights law to private commercial transactions.Under her leadership, the IMCP has become a beacon of excellence in legal education, coaching or training over 150 students in the last decade. The program has received numerous accolades, including over 40 oralist awards, 15 brief awards, and four prestigious wins, such as the FIAC Moot. These accomplishments highlight Paula’s commitment to fostering a competitive and enriching environment for her students.Paula is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and serves as the Treasurer and an active member of the Board of Directors of the Colombian American Bar Association (COLBAR). Her involvement in these organizations reflects her dedication to advancing arbitration practices and promoting cross-cultural dialogue within the legal community.In addition to her academic pursuits, Paula maintains a robust legal practice as an attorney and consultant, specializing in international arbitration and dispute resolution. She has extensive experience serving as both an arbitrator and party counsel in various arbitral proceedings. Her collaborations with international institutions, including Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary and Universidad del Norte in Colombia, further showcase her commitment to global legal education and practice.Paula’s scholarly contributions are equally impactful, with influential publications addressing topics such as sports arbitration and the complex intersection of narcotrafficking and political crime in Colombia. Her research underscores her commitment to tackling intricate issues that resonate within the realms of law, politics, and global governance.Reflecting on her career, Paula credits her success to the balance of teaching and practice. Her 15 years at the University of Miami School of Law, combined with her practical legal experience, have equipped her with a unique perspective on the evolving legal landscape.The best career advice Paula has ever received is that simplicity and clarity in arguments and communication are essential. For young women entering the legal field, she encourages them to speak up, work diligently, and confidently claim their space at the table. Mentorship, making a meaningful impact on her students’ lives, and fostering lasting relationships are values Paula holds dear.Paula’s journey is marked by her unwavering passion for education, mentorship, and international collaboration. Through her work in experiential arbitration training, impactful research, and global partnerships, she continues to shape the future of the legal profession, firmly establishing herself as a leader in the pursuit of justice.Learn More about Paula C. Arias:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/paula-arias , or through the University of Miami, https://people.miami.edu/profile/b0867db7c67130cff8dacdc53ed8185f Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

