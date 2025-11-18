MacX DVD Ripper Pro V6.8.4 Introduces iPhone 17 Profiles, Enhanced DVD Compatibility, and Optimized A/V Sync

MacX DVD Ripper Pro

MacX DVD Ripper Pro V6.8.4 adds iPhone 17 presets, stronger DVD analysis, and auto A/V sync, for flawless DVD backup and playback on Mac, iPhone, and Apple TV.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software, a long-standing developer of DVD and AI video software, unveiled MacX DVD Ripper Pro V6.8.4, a major update timed for the holiday movie season. This release introduces optimized output profiles for the new iPhone 17 series, an upgraded DVD analysis kernel for smoother handling of complex discs, and automatic audio-video synchronization to ensure effortless playback.

As DVD collections continue to be digitized for Apple devices on Macs, this update provides the most reliable solution to convert, back up, and enjoy movies without worrying about playback issues, disc swapping, or device compatibility.

New Features and Improvements in V6.8.4

1. New Output Profiles for iPhone 17 Series

The MacX DVD Ripper Pro V6.8.4 update adds support for iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, allowing to rip DVDs on Mac into formats perfectly optimized for the latest Apple devices. Pre-configured profiles automatically balance file size, picture quality, and playback speed, making holiday movie marathons on iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV smooth and stress-free.

2. Smarter DVD Analysis Kernel

The latest update strengthens MacX DVD Ripper Pro’s core DVD analysis engine and tackles even the most challenging DVDs. Whether it’s a multi-title DVD, region-protected discs, the latest releases, or slightly scratched classic, this update enables seamless, reliable backups of holiday favorites and family classics alike, ensuring a stress-free viewing experience during the festive season.

3. Automatic Audio-Video Sync Correction

MacX DVD Ripper Pro now automatically identifies and fixes audio delays that can arise from scratched discs, unconventional authoring, or interlaced content. The software automatically corrects audio-video delays, enabling error-free playback on Macs, iPads, and Apple TVs, no manual tweaks required, guaranteeing every scene sounds and looks just as intended.

4. macOS 26 Crash Fix

This update resolves a rare crash on macOS 26, enhancing the reliability of DVD ripping, converting, and editing. DVD collections can now be digitized and backed up with ease for streamlined playback across Macs and other Apple devices.

Expanded Features for Seamless DVD Conversion

Beyond the new device profiles, improved analysis engine, and automatic A/V sync, MacX DVD Ripper Pro offers a comprehensive set of tools for converting, backing up, and editing DVD collection. Discs can be digitized to MP4, MOV, M4V, HEVC, and other formats optimized for Mac systems and compatible devices, while 1:1 backups preserve menus, chapters, audio tracks, and subtitles.

Multi-core CPU support and GPU acceleration speed up conversions to 47× real-time, and built-in editing tools make trimming, cropping, adjusting resolution, codec, frame rate, and subtitles straightforward. These features combine to provide a flawless, reliable workflow for enjoying DVD library anytime.

Pricing and Availability

To celebrate the new release and the start of the festive shopping season, MacX DVD Ripper Pro is now available for $34.95 (a 47% discount off the regular $65.95 price) and each order comes with four free gifts: Macxvideo AI, Aiarty Image Matting, MobiKin Eraser for iOS, and 5KPlayer. Lifetime free upgrades and a 30-day money-back guarantee are included.

All updates and holiday promotions are live now at:

https://www.macxdvd.com/mac-dvd-ripper-pro/special-deal.htm?ttref=2511-wbd-drp-xrq-enpr

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, MacXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, AI enhancement, video transcoding, editing, iPhone management, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.macxdvd.com/.

