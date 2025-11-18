Doctors Against Genocide Urgent Press Conference

Doctors Against Genocide will hold an Urgent Press Conference tomorrow to issue a critical warning: Gaza is on the brink of a mass-casualty winter disaster.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctors Against Genocide will hold an Urgent Press Conference tomorrow to issue a critical warning: Gaza is on the brink of a mass-casualty winter disaster. Frontline medical teams report conditions far worse than official estimates—flooding, freezing temperatures, collapsing tents, contaminated water, disease outbreaks, and total infrastructure failure among 1.5 million displaced people.This is a man-made medical catastrophe, not a natural disaster. The continued restriction of food, fuel, medical supplies, and shelter is turning a humanitarian crisis into a predictable and preventable winter of death.“Freezing, flooding, and starvation are fatal medical conditions. When imposed by policy on children, it becomes intentional mass harm. Hypothermia and starvation kill children quickly. Inflicting these conditions by design is a medical crime, not a tragedy.” — Dr. Nidal JboorDoctors’ Orders To End Genocide:• Open all crossings now for unrestricted humanitarian aid and medical supplies.• Ensure immediate entry of winter survival gear—insulated tents, blankets, caravans, heaters.• Allow heavy equipment to clear rubble and reopen access to hospitals and aid routes.• Restore life-support systems: water, sewage, electricity, and basic municipal services.• Re-establish unrestricted communications for medical coordination and civilian safety.A Direct Call to the WorldAs physicians, we state clearly: without immediate intervention, thousands, especially children, will die this winter because they are being deliberately denied the basics of life.“While the bombs may have stopped, the suffering has not. Children in Gaza are still hungry, still soaked by winter rain, still living in flimsy tents that collapse under the weather. They have no school, no stability, and no access to basic nutrition.” — Dr. Karameh Hawash KuemmerleThere is no Thanksgiving in Gaza—only starvation and engineered floods, sustained through a U.S.-enabled blockade.Final AppealEvery hour of delay costs lives.Every restriction is a death sentence.Open Gaza. Restore humanitarian access. Prevent a winter massacre.Doctors Against Genocide urges the world to act—now.Location: 400 North Capitol Street NW, Washington, D.C.Date: Wednesday, November 19Time: 4:00 PM ESTWASHINGTON, D.C. — November 19, 2025

