Doctors Against Genocide Warn: Gaza Faces Imminent Mass Casualty Disaster Without Immediate International Action

Heavy rains flood tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza

DAG’s medical partners on the ground report a rapidly deteriorating emergency far more catastrophic than publicly understood.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) is issuing an urgent, emergency alert following the latest UN OCHA Gaza Humanitarian Response Situation Report ( No. 20) and dire warnings from Gaza’s Government Media Office. While official reports acknowledge severe strain, DAG’s medical partners on the ground report a rapidly deteriorating emergency far more catastrophic than publicly understood.Nearly 1.5 million displaced Palestinians, most living in makeshift tents, are now enduring flooding, freezing temperatures, collapsing shelters, contaminated water, spreading disease, and near-total infrastructure failure. The minimal aid entering Gaza is nowhere near the scale required for winter survival.DAG stresses that the deliberate restriction of essential aid, medical supplies, and reconstruction materials is causing mass, preventable suffering and constitutes collective, intentional, and systematic harm to a civilian population already devastated by two years of genocide.CRITICAL PRIORITIES IDENTIFIED BY FRONTLINE MEDICAL TEAMSDAG calls for the immediate implementation of the following non-negotiable life-saving measures:1. Open All Crossings — NOW: Full, unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid, medical supplies, fuel, reconstruction materials, and heavy machinery. No humanitarian response is possible without open crossings.2. Enable Winter Survival- Gaza’s population cannot survive winter conditions without an immediate influx of:- Durable winterized tents- Caravans- Tarpaulins and sealing materials- Blankets and insulated mattresses- Safe heating sources- Winter clothing and protective gear3. Allow Heavy Equipment Into Gaza: Bulldozers, excavators, trucks, and technical machinery are urgently needed to clear rubble, reopen roads, restore mobility, and deliver aid safely.4. Restore Life-Sustaining Infrastructure: Water networks, sewage systems, electricity lines, hospitals, and municipal services must be repaired to prevent a spiraling public health catastrophe.5. Address the Waste and Explosive Remnants Emergency: Mountains of solid and medical waste, coupled with thousands of unexploded shells and hazardous materials, pose extreme danger to civilians. An immediate international waste-removal and ERW (explosive remnants of war) operation is essential.6. Expand Psychosocial and Protection Services: Children, women, and families are facing severe trauma and ongoing violence. Mental health support, GBV services, child protection, and safe spaces must be deployed immediately.7. Ensure Satellite-Based Communications: With ground infrastructure damaged, unrestricted satellite communications are necessary for civilian safety, medical coordination, and aid delivery.A DIRECT CALL TO THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITYThese priorities come directly from Gaza’s frontline responders, not from policy briefings or diplomatic talking points.Winter conditions are magnifying every existing crisis: families are exposed, hospitals are collapsing, and basic services are failing under the weight of displacement and continued obstruction of aid.Doctors Against Genocide calls on the United Nations, all Member States, donor governments, humanitarian agencies, and international bodies to act immediately and collectively. The systematic obstruction of humanitarian access must end now.FINAL APPEALThe situation in Gaza is deteriorating by the hour. Without immediate, full-scale humanitarian access and infrastructure restoration, countless lives will be lost this winter.Every hour of delay costs lives. Every restriction deepens the crisis. The world must intervene now!ENDORSED BY:Médecins du Québec contre le génocide à GazaCanadian Muslim Healthcare NetworkDoctors for HumanityBC Physicians Against Genocide (BC PAG)Canadian Nurses for Justice in Palestine (CNJP)EMERGENCY ADVISORYDoctors Against Genocide Warn: Gaza Faces Imminent Mass Casualty Disaster Without Immediate International ActionWHO: Doctors Against GenocideMEDIA CONTACT: Gur Tsabar, movementmediahub@gmail.com - 347.248.1390 cell/Signal/WhatsApp

