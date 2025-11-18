UbiVac CEO Presents Pioneering Dark-Matter Cancer Vaccine Advances at Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Workshop

First-In-Class Immune Activating Vaccine Technology

Clinical Data Show DPV-001 Combo immunotherapy Triples Response Rates, PFS, and Doubles Overall Survival Over Standard of Care

DPV-001’s strong improvements in response and survival show the power of targeting cancer’s Dark Genome. We’re excited to advance into phase II and expand this therapy to more patients.” — Bernard A. Fox, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO, UbiVac

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UbiVac, www.ubivac.com , a private, clinical-stage Immuno-oncology & Cancer Target Discovery Company, today announced that UbiVac’s CEO, Dr. Bernard A. Fox, opened the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy’s Cancer Vaccine Workshop in New York, presenting more than two decades of foundational science behind the company’s Dark Genome–derived “Dark Matter” cancer immunotherapy platform and its lead candidate, DPV-001.Dr. Fox highlighted results from UbiVac’s phase Ib combination-immunotherapy trial, where DPV-001 delivered a 3× improvement in response rates and progression-free survival (PFS) and a 2× improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to standard-of-care immunotherapy in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). These clinically meaningful results support UbiVac’s plans to initiate a phase II trial, a key upcoming inflection point for the company.DPV-001 is an “off-the-shelf” immunotherapy containing over 400 Dark Matter–derived antigens, designed to target virtually all solid tumors. UbiVac believes this broad antigen coverage, combined with ease of manufacturing and compatibility with checkpoint inhibitors, positions DPV-001 as a first-in-class, scalable platform with significant commercial potential.The company expects DPV-001 can be advanced into combination-therapy development across multiple major cancer indications—including lung, breast, prostate, brain, melanoma, kidney, liver, colon, and ovarian cancers—representing multi-billion-dollar market opportunities.Clinical Context: Head and Neck CancerHead and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is the sixth most common cancer globally, accounting for approximately 890,000 new cases and 450,000 deaths each year. Early data presented by UbiVac suggest that combining DPV-001 with anti–PD-1 therapy and/or other immunotherapies may further enhance outcomes for patients with HNSCC and other solid tumors.UbiVac’s Commitment to Cancer TreatmentUbiVac’s mission is the development of immunotherapies that induce broad immunity against many components of cancer, reducing the capacity of cancer to escape destruction.About UbiVacUbiVac is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on immuno-oncology and cancer target discovery. The company’s mission is to develop transformative immunotherapies that activate broad, durable, and tumor-specific immune responses. UbiVac’s platform technology aims to make combination immunotherapy more effective and widely accessible across multiple solid tumor types.For more information, visit www.ubivac.com

