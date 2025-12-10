Cancer’s 'Dark Matter' Outshines Neoantigens in Landmark Debate

First-In-Class Immune Activating Vaccine Technology

A First-in-Class Cancer Vaccine Built From Human “Dark Genome” Just Beat Neoantigens In Scientific Showdown and Showed Improved Survival In Head & Neck Cancer

Much progress has been made, but we still need to lighten up cancer’s dark matter to improve patients' outcomes.” — Paolo A. Ascierto, MD, University of Napoli Federico II

NAPLES, CAMPANIA, ITALY, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UbiVac, a private, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, debuted new data and "Dark Matter" emerged victorious in a high-profile debate at the 11th Annual Bridge Immunotherapy Conference in Naples—highlighting rising enthusiasm for “Dark Matter”–targeted cancer immunotherapy.Dark Matter vs. Neoantigens: A Winning CaseCancer’s Dark Matter, the recently discovered class of proteins arising from genomic regions once dismissed as non-coding “junk DNA,” generated 23 presentations from investigators in Europe, North America, and Asia across three international meetings over the past five weeks and was a recurring topic at the Immunotherapy Bridge 2025 Conference.Dr. Bernard A. Fox, The Harder Family Chair for Cancer Research, at the Providence Cancer Institute, delivered an overview of the field as well as the development of UbiVac’s DPV-001, the first clinical-stage immunotherapy derived from the dark genome. Dr. Rom S. Leidner, Principal Investigator of the DPV-001 phase Ib trial, and Co-Director, Head and Neck Cancer Program at the Providence Cancer Institute, presented the case for off-the-shelf Dark Matter vaccines over personalized neoantigen approaches in a high-profile debate among global oncology experts. The Dark Matter strategy prevailed, winning 52% to 48%.Additional insights came from Dr. Jerome Galon, Director of Research, Inserm, and Team Leader at Cordeliers Research Center, Paris, who presented evidence that dark genome–derived elements are involved in some of the earliest molecular changes as normal cells transform into cancer. In closing remarks, Dr. Paolo A. Ascierto, Professor of Oncology at the University of Napoli Federico II, emphasized that “much progress has been made, but we still need to lighten up cancer’s dark matter to improve patient outcomes.”“Cancer’s Dark Matter is a very hot topic,” said Dr. Fox. “Across just five weeks, 23 presentations at three major scientific meetings highlighted emerging targets from the dark genome. In addition to the Immunotherapy Bridge Conference, both the 40th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer and the 67th Meeting of the American Society for Hematology featured data identifying dark-genome–derived antigens as novel targets for cancer treatment.”DPV-001: First-in-Class Dark Genome Cancer VaccineUbiVac unveiled new findings demonstrating that DPV-001—the first dark genome–derived cancer vaccine in clinical testing—improved two-year overall survival in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) when used in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.The company also disclosed that DPV-001 incorporates multiple TLR/NOD agonists, plus more than 400 dark genome–derived antigens, dramatically expanding the universe of targets available to the immune system.Expanding the Reach of Cancer ImmunotherapyBuilt on UbiVac’s DRibble Platform Vaccine (DPV) technology, DPV-001 is designed to elicit a broad, multi-antigen immune response against both canonical tumor antigens and newly identified “Dark Matter” tumor antigens—many of which are tumor-specific proteins generated from previously unexplored genomic regions previously written off as ‘junk DNA”. Today it is recognized that this "Junk DNA" encodes hundreds of novel cancer antigens. UbiVac believes that DPV-001 is the first drug that concentrates these "Dark Matter" tumor antigens and packages them in a format that can stimulate a tumor-destructive immune response.About DPV-001Each dose of DPV-001 contains:• 5 immune stimulants;• 300+ tumor associated antigens expressed by the average solid cancer;• 400+ non canonical Dark Matter cancer antigensThe vaccine is engineered to be:• Off-the-shelf, requiring no patient-specific manufacturing;• HLA-independent, enabling broad applicability without tissue matching;• Capable of inducing T cell, B cell, and NK cell responses to cancerUbiVac is a Dark Matter Target Discovery CompanyUbiVac believes they are positioned as a leading innovator in non-canonical target discovery within Cancer’s Dark Matter, advancing a platform built on the seminal finding that patients administered DPV-001 generate immune responses to dark-genome–derived antigens. Because these antigens, antibodies, and T cell receptors are identified directly from in-patient immune activity, they carry an inherent layer of safety validation, reflecting real-world immunogenicity without evidence of autoimmunity. Leveraging this patient-informed biology, UbiVac is set to develop a new class of immunotherapies that expand the actionable target space beyond traditional coding regions, positioning the company at the forefront of next-generation cancer vaccine and cell therapy development.Clinical ContextHead and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is the sixth most common cancer worldwide, accounting for an estimated 890,000 new cases and 450,000 deaths annually. UbiVac’s emerging data indicate that pairing DPV-001 with anti–PD-1 therapy may enhance survival regardless of HPV status or prior checkpoint inhibitor treatment.About UbiVacUbiVac is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on immuno-oncology and cancer target discovery. The company develops multi-antigen immunotherapies designed to prevent tumor escape and improve response rates to checkpoint inhibitors. Its lead program, DPV-001, is the first-in-class “Dark Matter” cancer vaccine.For more information, visit www.ubivac.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.