DC Health Connect - Monthly Newsletter - Sep 2025

Federal Government Shutdown

“A federal government shutdown will not shut down the DC Government,” said Mayor Bowser. “DC will remain open, our students will be in class, our parks will be clean, our streets will be safe, and we will continue to function as a world-class city no matter what happens in Congress.”

Currently, no service changes or lapses in benefits are expected; however, that may change depending on future guidance issued from the federal Office of Management and Budget. District Government agencies that provide critical social services to residents will inform their clients of any operational changes during the shutdown.

Furloughed workers impacted by the shutdown can file for unemployment insurance benefits through the Department of Employment Services (DOES). Initial claims can be filed online at dcnetworks.org. Visit does.dc.gov for more information.

Through the DC Department of Human Services, current customers will be issued their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF), and Medicaid benefits for October. If funding is not restored quickly, the District will notify current customers and new applicants of any potential impacts to their benefit payments. Residents who have specific questions are encouraged to contact the ESA Call Center at 202-727-5355.

Exciting Opportunities for Veterinary Technicians – Apply Today!

New Online Registration Application Opens **TODAY** October 1. DC Health is launching a new online registration application system for vet techs and euthanasia techs! For more information visit here.

Stay Safe with a Free Carbon Monoxide Alarm DC Health’s new Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Program provides free CO alarms and easy safety training to eligible residents in Wards 5, 7, and 8—including adults 65+ and families with children under 18. Alarms are simple to install and come with battery backup.

Expanding Access to Fresh, Healthy Foods

The DC Central Kitchen, with support from DC Health, unveiled an expanded refrigerated section for fruits and vegetables at one of the Healthy Corners Stores participating locations—Stanton Supermarket. The Healthy Corners Program brings fresh and frozen produce into corner stores, particularly in low-food access areas. This store is WIC authorized and participates in the SNAP matching program.

Certificate of Need Reforms

The DC City Council recently enacted the Certificate of Need Improvement Amendment Act of 2025 (D.C. Law 26-7), which modernizes the Certificate of Need (CON) process to reduce administrative burdens and improve access to care.

A Certificate of Need allows health care providers to establish new facilities or services, make certain capital expenditures, or take certain other actions.

Key reforms include:

Raising thresholds for bed changes (now 10 beds or 20%)

Exempting many provider types (primary care, specialty, behavioral health, telehealth, FQHCs)

Easing non-patient-care capital project requirements.

These changes aim to streamline approvals and support health system growth across the District.

Want to Help Make DC a Healthier Place?

Help us understand life in DC by answering a few questions about your experiences, as well as the city’s needs and strengths. By participating in the Community Health Survey, you’re contributing to a healthier, stronger District—and you could win a $300 gift card!

The DC Health Community Survey is actually referred to as the District of Columbia (DC) Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). This comprehensive report examines the health of District residents by analyzing key health indicators, outcomes, and the context of daily life. It highlights community assets—like healthcare services and public health infrastructure—and provides recommendations for policies and programs to improve overall population health.

Increase in Outbreaks of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) in the District

Healthcare providers in the District are reporting a rise in Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) cases among children under the age of five (5) years. HFMD is a highly contagious viral infection that causes fever, blister-like rashes on the hands and feet, and painful mouth sores. The virus spreads through respiratory droplets, contaminated surfaces, and direct contact with infected individuals.

To help prevent HFMD, it is essential to wash hands frequently, disinfect common surfaces and toys, and avoid close contact with infected people. Most children recover within 7 to 10 days, but it's important to keep them hydrated, as mouth sores can make swallowing painful. Over-the-counter medications can help with fever and pain, but aspirin should not be given unless directed by a healthcare provider. Children with HFMD can return to daycare or school if they are fever-free, are not drooling, and have healed sores or blisters. For more information about HFMD, visit Hand, Foot, & Mouth Disease