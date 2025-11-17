DC Health Connect - Monthly Newsletter - Aug 2025

Improving Patient Care Through Data Sharing

DC Health partnered with the District’s Health Information Exchange (CRISP) to expand access to test results. Providers can now view colonoscopy, mammogram, and Cologuard results more quickly. Thanks to partnerships with MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Breast Care for Washington, and Exact Sciences, this effort reduces delays, improves coordination, and strengthens patient care.

Accessing Immunization Records

Residents can use the free Docket® app to view their personal and family vaccination records. Key features include:

Access to your own and your children’s records

Ability to download official vaccine records in PDF format

Reminders for upcoming vaccinations

The app is optional, free, and does not share your personal information with outside companies. Visit: Docket.

Tracking Overdose Trends

The new DC Overdose/Live Long DC Dashboard tracks overdose data in real time. It shows neighborhood- and ward-level information on ambulance transports, fatalities, naloxone distribution, harm reduction, and syringe testing results. This dashboard helps the District respond faster and more effectively to save lives.