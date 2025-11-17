Governor Abbott Sets Runoff Election For Texas Senate District 9

TEXAS, November 17 - Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation announcing Saturday, January 31, 2026 as the runoff election date for the Texas Senate District 9 seat vacated by former Senator Kelly Hancock.

Early voting will begin on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.



Read the Governor's full special election proclamation here.

