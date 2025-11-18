SportX and Outdoor America Partner to Expand Premium Outdoor-Lifestyle Advertising

Bringing Outdoor America’s loyal community of outdoor enthusiasts to advertisers through a unified premium media strategy.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SportX, a digital video advertising marketplace specializing in premium sports content, today announced a strategic partnership with Outdoor America. Through the agreement, SportX will provide strategic advisory, sales representation, branded entertainment development, and integrated sales and marketing support—helping the outdoor-lifestyle media brand expand its advertiser offering and unlock new revenue across its digital, CTV/FAST, and linear television programming.The outdoor recreation and media market is thriving, fueled by audiences who value authenticity, lifestyle, and adventure. This partnership combines SportX’s expertise in premium sports-inventory monetization and branded entertainment with Outdoor America’s loyal community of outdoor enthusiasts.Together, the companies will connect brands with hunters, anglers, campers, and adventurers across every screen—linear TV, digital, CTV/FAST, and branded content—turning authentic outdoor passion into measurable brand impact.Under the partnership, SportX will serve as the exclusive outside sales partner for direct sales, branded entertainment, and sponsorships across Outdoor America platforms. The collaboration will deliver integrated campaigns spanning digital video, CTV/FAST, linear television, and native content—combining SportX’s marketplace scale with Outdoor America’s trusted storytelling. SportX will also guide inventory strategy, audience data, and ROI optimization to create a unified value proposition for advertisers.Through SportX’s premium marketplace, Outdoor America gains access to expanded sports and lifestyle inventory, enabling advertisers to engage outdoor-lifestyle audiences alongside major sports content across digital and linear TV platforms.“Partnering with Outdoor America is a natural fit for SportX,” said Carmine Parisi, Co-CEO, of SportX. “Our core strength is enabling brands to buy curated, premium sports video at scale—and outdoor lifestyle content shares the same attributes: high engagement, loyal audiences, and premium inventory. We’re excited to extend our expertise into this dynamic category.”Nick Rhodes, CEO, of Outdoor America Holdings added, “SportX brings the marketplace, technology, and advertiser relationships we need to elevate our media business. With their partnership, we’ll expand our branded entertainment capabilities, enhance monetization across digital and linear platforms, and deliver greater value for advertisers.”About SportXSportX is the digital video marketplace built for live and premium sports content. We connect brands with passionate fans through curated, high-quality video inventory at scale. For publishers, SportX delivers advanced audience targeting, powerful monetization tools, and access to premium brand demand.About Outdoor AmericaOutdoor America is committed to inspiring Americans to spend more time in our nation’s great outdoors. Outdoor America is designed as the authority for people passionate about outdoor sports and recreation. Delivering compelling content across all connected devices, Outdoor America will engage its audience with relevant and local information, motivating them to embrace their love of the outdoors by recreating in our country’s many public lands and waterways. Outdoor America is available to users through three key environments, including Broadcast TV, Digital Distribution through FAST TV and Streaming, and an Online Marketplace with over 800 brands and 50,000 products for outdoor enthusiasts. For more information, please visit www.outdooramerica.com . Outdoor America recently announced it will be rebranding their linear TV assets as Field & Stream TV in January 2026.

