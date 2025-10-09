SportX Studios Announces First Original Production: To Life

SportX Partners With Top Hollywood Creatives

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SportX Studios is proud to announce its involvement in its first original production, underscoring the company’s continued growth and commitment to expanding into entertainment. The studio has joined forces with acclaimed Hollywood creative talent as Executive Producers and investors in the new comedy series To Life.The pilot episode of To Life has recently completed production and features an exceptional cast led by Natalie Lander (The Middle), featuring Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) and David Paymer (Get Shorty, Mr. Saturday Night) as well as the voice talents of Richard Kind, Ron Perlman, Wayne Brady, Danny Trejo, Patton Oswalt, and Jodi Benson. The series is written and directed by David Bickel (The King of Queens, Young Sheldon), and brought to life with cinematography by Will Turner.To Life is a high-concept comedy centered on an anxiety-ridden woman who discovers she can suddenly communicate with inanimate objects. What begins as a magical realist comedy about grief and mental health evolves into an unexpected—and unsettling—mystery. With its inventive storytelling, the series blends elements of Fleabag, Search Party, and even the irreverent humor of talking M&M commercials, creating a distinctive mix of comedy, poignancy, and intrigue.“SportX is pleased to support innovative projects that bring together world-class talent and creativity,” said Cliff Kaplan, Co-CEO of SportX Studios. “Our participation in To Life highlights SportX’s ongoing mission to collaborate with leading creatives and invest in content that reflects the highest standards of quality.”This initiative represents a significant milestone for SportX Studios as it expands its portfolio beyond sports-related endeavors to include original entertainment content.

